0 SHARES Share Tweet

Wendy Williams Hunter is an American broadcaster and writer. She hosted the nationally organized television talk show ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ from 2008 to 2022. Before appearing on the television show, Williams was a radio DJ and host, who instantly became popular in New York as a shock jockette. She was known for her on-air arguments with celebrities. This later became a subject of the 2006 VH1

Tom Arnold Disclose The Mess Created Over Pursue Comment

Reality tv series ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ that broadcasted incidents connected to her radio show.

Recently, there has been a wide range of issues going on around the show and this has caught the eyes of the entertainment media. This issue even includes NeNe Leakes, an American television personality, actress, presenter, businesswoman, author, and fashion designer.

According to NeNe Leakes, the reason behind Wendy Williams reportedly canceling her talk show with Tom Arnold is not just the frenemies’ 2014 Birkin bag debacle. She discloses that there is a truth behind this cancellation and asserts that there was a fundamental assumption that triggered her devastating blog post.

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum remembered, “Wendy saw that I had defaced my Birkin bag, and yes, she posted a comment on her show’s social media page about it.” Also, the alum said that the trigger was not because of this, but rather when Williams said about the bag and her on the ‘hot topics segment of her show. With the post, Leakes supposed that the 57-year-old host suggested that Leakes was not wealthy enough to ‘deface’ a purse that could cost more than $10,000.

At the time when this incident happened, Kim Kardashian had also done this same defacing thing with her Birkin bag, and when Leakes did the same it became a matter of discussion. Leakes even said, “Wendy Williams said Kim can do that because she had the money to do such a thing, but I didn’t.”

Leakes who become furious about this responded to Williams, “I am sure you’re scared I will take your place (I know you have heard! Ummhmm wink) BE SCARED!” which set off the media host. Leakes even said, ‘Now, Wendell, I have four Birkin bags, and I can do the same.’ The name Wendall became viral and Williams who got to know about it didn’t like it.

And after this chain of incidents, things went upside down. She never heard anything more from the production company again. Also, the Debmar-Mercury canceled the deal and stopped further communication with Leakes making all their deals dead.

As per the Linnethia Lounge owner, who already had connections with the production team of the “The Wendy Williams Show” who were planning about bringing the possibility of presenting a male/female duo. And according to her, this is how Arnold was brought to the scene.

READ MORE:

Arnold, 63 disclosed in this interview that the mess caused by the purse was “an eye-opener” for him. And he even hoped to discuss this matter in the first episode of his show with Leakes. But he said that Leakes was unrepentant.