Timbaland, the stage name of Timothy Z. Mosley, is an influential American producer and hip-hop and rhythm-and-blues performer. They helped many recording artists reach the top of the charts in the early twenty-first century.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched Verzuz in March 2020, just days after the global shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it quickly became a hit as peak quarantine entertainment – a virtual music battle between top artists, live-streamed to millions of Instagram and other platforms.

Triller has purchased Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s popular Verzuz Livestream series. The two are now suing the social media platform for allegedly failing to pay them the remaining $28 million from the deal.

Timbaland Net Worth

Having an estimated net worth of $85 million, Timbaland is an energetic rapper, music producer, and songwriter. Timbaland’s first credit was on Ginuwine’s 1996 album “Ginuwine…the Bachelor.”

In December 2019, he earned a whopping $647,400 from the sales of his albums The Big Day with Chance the Rapper and Jesus Are King with Kanye West.

In Coral Gables, Florida, Timbaland owns a colossal mansion worth $7.9 million. The 8,600 square-foot home has seven bedrooms and is located in the Hammock Lakes gated community.

Moreover, T. Z. Mosley owns a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead, an ultrafast vehicle worth a lot at $500,000 that is still regarded as a winning mix of supreme performance and gorgeous looks.

Timbaland Early Life

In Norfolk, Virginia, on March 10, 1972, Timothy Zachary Mosely, better known as Timbaland, was born. A coworker accidentally shot and wounded Timbaland at Red Lobster in 1986 when he was 14 years old, which rendered him paralyzed for nine months due to the shooting.

He took advantage of the opportunity to learn how to D.J. with his less dominant left hand. For his DJing gigs in high school, he was known as DJ Timmy Tim or DJ Tim.

During this time, he met Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff and began a long friendship and collaboration with him. He attended Salem High School and graduated in 1990. He was a member of the S.B.I. (Surrounded By Idiots) group, which also included Pharrell Williams.

Timbaland Career

Missy Elliott heard Timbaland’s song and invited him to New York when Devante Swing of Jodeci signed Elliott and her group Sista to his Swing Mob record company. The young rapper was given the new moniker Timbaland by Swing, who also gave him the name of the Timberland construction boot line, hugely popular in the early 1990s.

Timbaland’s creative production abilities were first showcased in Aaliyah’s 1996 hit “One in a Million.” Timbaland soon signed with Blackground Records as a solo act in addition to being a member of the rap duo Timbaland and Magoo. Welcome to Our World, their first album was released in 1997 and featured efforts from Elliot and Aaliyah.

Timbaland had developed a signature sound by the late 1990s, making him a highly sought-after and frequently imitated hip-hop and rhythm-and-blues producer.

He produced intricate syncopated rhythms using original beats rather than samples and enhanced them with subtle background rapping or strange noises, like a yipping horse.

Timbaland produced hit singles and albums for Jay-Z, Ginuwine, Elliot, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg. He has a natural aptitude for creating wildly successful tunes.

Beat Club is a record company that Timbaland founded. He put out three Timbaland & Magoo albums from 1997 to 2003 and his solo album “Tim’s Bio” in 1998.

Early in the new millennium, Timbaland produced albums for rock and pop stars, branching out from the hip-hop and rhythm and blues genres.

A combination of rock bands, rappers, and vocalists was used in “Timbaland Presents Shock Value” and its 2009 follow-up.

In January 2007, Timbaland was accused of plagiarising several elements (both motifs and samples) in the song “Do It” from Nelly Furtado’s 2006 album “Loose.” In 2014, he was accused of plagiarism again, which he later cleared.

Timbaland began imparting knowledge through Masterclass in 2019, providing lessons on production and beat-making. In addition, Timbaland hinted that a remake of Justin Timberlake’s “FutureSex/LoveSound” would be launched in August 2020.

Timbaland Personal Life

2008 saw the union of Timbaland and Monique Idlett. Sadly, she divorced in 2013. She requested Timbaland to provide child support for their daughter, who was then five years old, and her son, who was then ten years old, from a previous relationship.

Eventually, the court requested to give Monique life insurance and ongoing alimony. Considering that she had to borrow money from a friend to hire an attorney, Monique also asked him to cover her legal expenses.

Reign Mosley, Demetrius Mosley, and Frankie Mosley are the three kids of whom Timbaland is the father.

