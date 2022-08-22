0 SHARES Share Tweet

American singer, songwriter, and model Aubrey O’Day is most known for her time spent in the group Danity Kane. She’s great in real life, and she proved it on EFamously !’s Single, a reality show she did with Donald Trump. After reports of her extramarital encounters with Donald Trump Jr. became public, she became the subject of intense media scrutiny.

Aubrey O’Day’s Net Worth

She is a multi-talented American entertainer who is worth $4 million as a singer, songwriter, actor, and designer.

She’s been in the girl group Danity Kane twice (fired in 2008 and reconciled in 2013). O’Day has been in the Broadway musical of Hairspray and has posed for magazines including Blender and Playboy.

Aubrey O’Day Early Life

Born on February 11, 1984, in San Francisco, California, Aubrey O’Day has been acting since she was five years old. She began sobbing at a performance of “The Nutcracker” when she was just four years old. When her mother inquired as to why she was crying, O’Day said, “I’m upset that I’m sitting here and not up on stage.”

Full Name Aubrey Morgan O’Day Popular Name Aubrey O’Day Age 38 Born On February 11, 1984 Profession Singer, songwriter, actress, model, fashion designer, television personality Net worth $4 million Marital Status Single Height 1.63m Weight 64 Kg Nationality American Eye Color Green Hair Color Blonde Parents Rico O’Day, Kandy Allen

From “The Sound of Music” to “The Wizard of Oz” to “Fiddler on the Roof” to “Rent,” Aubrey played the main role in several musicals throughout her youth. She went to La Quinta High and UC Irvine for her undergraduate degree in politics.

Aubrey O’Day Career

Aubrey was founded by Sean Combs in the third season of Making the Band in 2004. As a result, she auditioned for and was accepted into the female group Danity Kane.

In 2006, Aubrey O’Day released her first studio album, titled Danity Kane, marking the beginning of her career as a recording artist. A lot of people are paying attention to her because of her fantastic vocals on this CD. She played Hilary Weiss in the 2009 film American High School. In 2005, O’Day appeared in the third season of the reality competition series “Making the Band.”

The vocalist, who is also a model for such magazines as Blender and Playboy, is known more for her looks than for her singing. In addition to her success on Broadway, she has also shown her acting chops in the stage productions of Hairspray.

Aubrey O’Day Relationships

Our research suggests that Aubrey O’Day is currently single and has never been engaged. As of the month of May in 2022, she is currently single. Rumors about O’Day’s bisexuality began after she was spotted at a public event with a ‘girlfriend,’ who was later revealed to be New York radio jockey DJ Cassidy. During a 2009 interview with Chelsea Lately, Chelsea Handler questioned if she was bisexual “I’m not one who enjoys being pigeonholed. I don’t want to limit myself to a specific group of people because I want to find someone I can truly love.”

Aubrey O’Day’s Height And Weight

She stands at 1.63 meters in height and weighs about 64 kg. The hair and eyes are both blonde.

Aubrey O’Day Songs

In addition to her musical career, O’Day has been included on two different “100 Hottest People” lists (one by Maxim and the other by Blender). She had an appearance in Estelle’s “Pretty Please” music video and was subsequently named the face of the apparel business Famous Stars and Straps. O’Day launched her own apparel brand, Heart on my Sleeve, in 2008 and appeared braless for Complex that same year in November.

In late 2008, O’Day appeared on “50 Cent: The Money and the Power” as a special guest star. She has also appeared in Palm Springs Life, Dub, Envy, King, Right On, Image, and Jadore, and she was on the cover of Playboy in March 2009. In 2013, during season five of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” O’Day appeared as a guest judge.