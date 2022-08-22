Hanae Mori Net Worth, Career, Family, Early Life!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The office of designer Hanae Mori announced her passing on Thursday. She was well-known for her graceful characteristic butterfly designs, countless movie outfits, and the emperor of Japan’s wedding gown.

Ninety-six years old Mori represented the emergence of the professional woman and the advent of Japan as a contemporary, chic nation. August 11 marked her passing in her Tokyo residence.

She was the first Asian woman to be accepted as an official haute couture design house by the Fédération française de la couture. She was one of only two Japanese women who exhibited her creations on the runways of Paris and New York.

Hanae Mori Net Worth

Hanae Mori’s net worth at the time of her death was approximately $1.5 million. However, the overall value for net worth has also been estimated at $5 million. Her fashion house, which debuted in Japan in 1951, became a $500 million international enterprise by the 1990s.

Before his passing in 1996, Mori’s husband, Ken, privately owned and controlled the business. Her eldest son, Akira, then took over the company’s management. Mori’s designs can be found on footwear, hosiery, gloves, scarves, buckles, purses, parasols, glasses, tablecloths, carpets, and chinaware.

In addition, she has released several perfumes, among them Hanae Mori and Hanae Mori Butterfly. Her family members have entirely disassociated themselves from Mori Enterprises, which now only designs for her haute couture line, displayed twice a year in Paris.

Hanae Mori Early Life

In 1926, in the prefecture of Shimane in the southern portion of Japan, Hanae Fujii, who would later become Hanae Mori, was born. She married Ken Mori, a textile executive, in 1947 after receiving her degree from the Tokyo Women’s Christian University.

However, Mori found herself getting bored with the duties of being a wife and mother to her two sons, Akira and Kei, which were expected of most women in Japan at the time.

As a result, she joined a dressmaking school to gain the skills that would lead her to open her first shop in the heart of Tokyo in 1951.

Hanae Mori Career

She established her first studio, Hiyoshiya, in 1951 and created the costumes for countless motion pictures over the ensuing several years. Then, one day, movie director Sotojiro Kuromoto entered her store after spotting the window display of her business and asked Mori to create costumes for his films. Her career was begun as a result of this fortunate coincidence, and she went on to become the first internationally renowned designer from Japan.

She displayed “East Meets West,” her debut collection, in New York City in 1965. After opening an Haute boutique in Paris twelve years later, she was appointed to the Chambre Syndicale de la couture Parisienne in 1977.

Mori became the first Asian couturière to be admitted to the exclusive French fashion circle of la Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Parisienne in 1977. Admission to the organization is the ultimate objective of many prêt-à-porter designers, albeit few attain it. The group only had eleven members in January 2003.

For Japan Air Lines flight attendants, Mori created three uniforms (JAL). The first uniform, which featured a miniskirt worn from 1967 to 1970, was followed by the second and third, which were used from 1977 to 1988. The uniforms were elegantly professional, not showy like her runway creations.

Mori aimed to instill confidence and dignity in individuals who wore her designs with her philosophy, “You feel decent no matter where in the world you wear them.” Her bright butterfly-adorned umbrellas and scarves were a status symbol among working women.

The designer Dominique Sirop worked with Mori from 1989 to 1996. In 1997, he achieved the title of grand couture.

The official uniform for the Japanese Delegation to the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona and the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer were both created by Mori.

After the Paris Haute Couture Show for Fall 2004, Mori announced her retirement in June 2004 and said she would be closing her fashion house. July of that year saw the completion of her last fashion presentation.

Hanae Mori Personal Life

Mori first met the man who would become her husband, a textile industry executive, in 1946. Unfortunately, Ken passed away on 16, 1996, after a heart attack. Akira and Kei are the names of Mori’s two sons with Ken. Both of his children control Mori’s company.

Mori used fashion to change Japan’s perception by showcasing the beautiful and good parts of the nation to the outside world. The butterfly was formerly the source of Mori’s distinctive design inspiration.

She was a strong, independent woman who used her designs and artwork to make a point. She fought against the 1960s Western conception of clothes and society’s stereotyped, demeaning view of Asian and Japanese women!

