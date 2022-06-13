TikTok Star Cooper Noriega, 19, Died After Sharing Video On Dying Young!

The Famous Tik Tok star Cooper Noriega passed away at a very young age. He was found unconscious outside of Los Angeles City on Friday.

Cooper Noriega, A TikTok Celebrity, Died At The Age Of 19 After Uploading A Video On Dying Young!

The Famous Social media personality Cooper Noriega passed away on Friday at the small age of 19. Sources confirm that a passer-by alerted the authorities when he saw his body in the parking lot of a mall. The paramedics arrived at the scene but they were unable to bring Cooper to consciousness. He wasn’t in a vehicle when his body was found. Also in primary investigations, no signs of assault or trauma were found on his body.

After the primary investigations, the Police officers have ruled out any chances of foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine the actual cause of death. Just some hour before his death Cooper Noriega posted a video on his Tik Tok account in which he said that “who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af.”

Till now the last Tik Tok video of Cooper Noriega received more than 1.5 Million likes, 82k Comments, and around 86k shares throughout. One of Cooper’s best videos was his duet with Bryce Hall. In the duet video, Bryce Hall commented “I love you so much.”

The news of his death brought nothing but sadness to the fans of Cooper Noriega. Condolences and comments poured out throughout the social media from different parts of the world for Cooper. Actress Tesla Dunn expressed her sadness by commenting on his post. She commented “Rest in Peace. You were always so genuine. I can’t believe this.”

On the other hand, Max Dressler wrote on social media, “God coop, I can’t believe this. Forever love you and will miss you, brother.” Photographer Bryant Eslava shared the screenshot of his last conversation on the call with Cooper Noriega which was something about 46 minutes.

He wrote on social media, “I was just on FaceTime with him on Monday for 46 minutes. I was listening to everything he wanted to do,” he added. “I was going to help him out with it. There’s so much he wanted to do with it all – his vision and why he started this discord channel. I’m speechless, and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure this goes on and turns into what he envisioned it to be.”

In the same story where Bryant posted this message he also posted the link to Cooper’s Discord Server with a message that Cooper always wanted everyone to focus on their mental health too. Just 4 days before his death Cooper started a Discord channel. He was active on his Discord Server till his death 4 days later.

The Canadian influencer Josh Richard, Dave Portnoy, and Bri Chickenfry’s podcast, the BFF’s posted a tweet in condolence that reads, “Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute,” Cooper too was a guest in one of the Podcast episodes of “The BFFs”.

