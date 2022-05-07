Glenn Close And Niv Sultan Star In The ‘Tehran’ Season 2 Official Trailer!

The second season of the International Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller Tehran will be revealed on Apple TV Plus on May 6. Glenn Close, who features in the first look teaser image, and Niv Sultan, who returns as Mossad agent Tamar Robinyan, as well as Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi, are among the upcoming season’s cast members, according to Variety.

Tehran Was The First Non-English Language Series To Be Launched on Apple’s Streaming Service

The new video also features Emmy Award winner and Academy Award contender Glenn Close. During the eight-episode season, the series will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by new weekly installments every Friday through June 17.

What Did Marjan Montazeri Say While Working With Glenn Close In Season 2?

“Glenn Close said in her interview that when they originally told me about the cast, I couldn’t trust it”.

She added that she inquired if she had seen the first season. Glenn Close has stated that she is excited and concerned about the project.

Furthermore, the Marjan Montazeri team pledged that every day of collaborating with Glenn Close teaches them something new.

According to the team, dealing with Glenn Close is challenging since she takes everything very seriously. They further added that she takes every dramatic scene to its logical conclusion.

How Do Glenn Close Think The Series’ Arrival On Apple TV+ Has Aided In Reaching A Wider Audience?

Glenn Close said that she gets messages from all over the world on Instagram. She also added that this is since the show was purchased through Apple TV+. Also, Glenn Close remarks that this is a great opportunity. Additionally, she is glad that the team has reached so many individuals and touched their hearts all throughout the world.

