Phoebe Bridgers is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter from the USA. Phoebe Bridgers’ full name is Phoebe Lucille Bridgers. Phoebe Bridger is originally from California. Phoebe Bridgers Merch’s father preferred her to pursue piano, but she preferred to learn to play the guitar.

Phoebe Bridger’s Net Worth, Boyfriend, And More

Her father taught her to play chords on the guitar when she was ten years old. Her first band was at Sequoyah School in Pasadena, where she was in standard 6. Phoebe Lucille Bridgers was Phoebe Bridgers’ full name.

Phoebe Bridger’s Age And Early Life Explored

Phoebe Bridger, born on August 17th, 1994, is a 28-year-old actress. Phoebe Bridges’ father was a carpenter who worked on TV and film sets. Her father was alleged to be abusive and a drug user. Her mother’s name is Jamie Gondola Bridges, and she raised the family by doing a variety of odd jobs.

Later in life, she tried her hand at stand-up comedy. Phoebe Bridges was twenty years old when her parents divorced. Jaxon Bridges, her younger brother, is a Pittsburgh native who attended Carnegie Mellon University.

Phoebe’s Net worth and Career

From 2018 to 2019, Phoebe Bridger’s net worth climbed considerably. Her current net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million USD. Her career was boosted greatly by the album “Punisher,” and she gained the majority of her recognition after it.

Phoebe’s Boyfriend, Husband And Kids

Phoebe is bisexual and identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community. When she was 20 years old, she met Ryan Adams, an American singer and composer. Their connection started out as a business partnership, but it quickly evolved into a romantic one.

Adams, on the other hand, was accused of being an emotional abuser by her later on. Phoebe was then revealed to be dating Marshall Vore, a drummer and music collaborator. She also revealed that her album Punisher’s song ‘I See You’ is about her ex-boyfriend Marshall Vore.

Interesting Facts about Phoebe Bridger

Phoebe Bridger is well-known for her skeleton-like appearance in her albums.

In 2014, she appeared in an iPhone commercial, singing a version of the song “Gigantic.”

Phoebe Bridgers abortion story after Supreme Court leak

Demonstrators took to the streets in response to a leaked draft opinion acquired by Politico, which suggests the Supreme Court may overturn Roe. However, while the fate of the historic 1973 judgement that guaranteed abortion rights remains uncertain, Phoebe Bridgers has resorted to Twitter to discuss how the topic of abortion has affected her personally.

“I had an abortion during tour in October,” the 27-year-old revealed in a tweet to her fans and followers. “I went to Planned Parenthood and got the abortion pill there.” It was simple. “Everyone deserves that type of access,” the singer of “Sidelines” stated in a tweet.

However, the draught does not necessarily reflect the justices’ final decision in the case, and even if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned by the Supreme Court, that would not mean that all abortion rights would be abolished. Individual states would decide whether or not to allow abortion access if Roe V. Wade’s decision had not been made.

