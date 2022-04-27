The Secret house is one of the most popular ongoing South Korean television shows. This famous show was initially released on 11 April 2022.

The Secret House Season 1 Episode 12 Release Date And Time

Just after the trailer’s launch in early March, this show was able to set the stage on fire. It attracted millions of views and positive comments that were impressed by the amazing plot and storyline.

The audience had welcomed this new web series and drama series with thumbs up. It is also essential to mention that it was predicted that season 1 would be very successful even before its release.

And that’s exactly what happened after its first episode was released.

The Secret House Season 1 Release date

From the release of its first episode till the time episode number 11 was released, things have been very sorted for the web show.

Most people have enjoyed watching this amazing drama series to such an extent that they eagerly wanted episode number 12 to be released soon.

It was recently that the release date was decided concerning episode number 12.

According to the latest notification by the production team, episode number 12 is all set to get released on 26 April 2022.

This will be wonderful news in the first place for all the people who have been eagerly waiting for the release.

The Excitement Of The People

All the people who wanted to watch episode number 12 have made all the preparations by adding the same to the binge-watch list.

This will be useful to a great extent because the show’s popularity is trying to provoke other people to watch this show.

This is going to assist a lot of factors in the first place. People are now expecting their excitement to watch the upcoming episode and see how the story and the plot unfold.

Latest And Upcoming Drama

The plot till episode number 11 has been very interesting and full of drama. This was technically the best kind of performance that could easily be obtained.

The series was able to unfold flawlessly and give a major build-up to the audience so that they could easily get hooked up to watch the upcoming episode.

This kind of motivation was definitely enough to allow people to get excited for episode number 12, in which a lot of climaxes were supposed to come across.

Availability

To enhance the viewership of episode number 12 of season 1, the production team has uploaded the same on different types of ott platforms.

This is going to help in enhancing the popularity amongst the fans.

It is because of the simple reason that the younger generation finds themselves more acquainted and comfortable with the ott platforms than television.

READ MORE:

Conclusion

This is the best kind of development taking place concerning the development of this amazing show. The amount of positive commentary and criticism has favored the show.

This is again going to help the producers get the best type of help to a great extent.