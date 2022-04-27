Robert Douglas Benton is well-known for being a film director and screenwriter and is of American origin. Before Bonnie and Clyde, he collaborated with David Newman to create the script. Robert Douglas Benton, better known by his given name, is a successful film director who has worked on various projects.

Robert Benton Education, Early Life, And More

On September 29, 1932, he was born in Waxahachie, Texas, and raised there. It’s simple to see why Waxahachie, Texas, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States.

The Benton family, including his mother Dorothy and father Ellery Douglass Benton, raised him in Waxahachie, Texas. The University of Texas and Columbia University were stopped on this man’s collegiate education path, which began in high school.

Quick Facts About Robert Benton

He was born in the town of Waxahachie, Texas. Waxahachie, Texas, is the place of birth. Nationality: United States of America The Director of films is what he is most well-known for. Libra is the sign of the zodiac. Being a film director is my profession.

Robert Benton Net Worth:

Robert Douglas Benton has amassed an estimated net worth of $5.00 million due to his work as a filmmaker. He is known as the “American film director” because of his career in the film industry. He is widely recognized as one of the all-time great film directors, and he has directed over 100 films. Robert Douglas Benton’s principal source of income comes from his work as a prominent American film director.

Robert Benton’s Career:

Jeff Bridges and Barry Brown star as two Civil War draught dodgers who journey to the West to rob and steal to make ends meet in the film Bad Company, directed by David Fincher. Newman and Benton collaborated on the screenplay, and cinematographer Gordon Willis, who also worked on The Godfather in the same year, created an eye-catching color palette.

Benton directed The Late Show in 1977, a thriller based on his screenplay about an elderly private investigator whose partner is killed while attempting to aid a peculiar woman in locating her cat. Benton Art Carney was superb in his role as Ira Wells, the gumshoe who is unraveling before our eyes, and Lily Tomlin produced one of her best performances ever as the lady who falls in love with Ira Wells.

Following that, Benton worked with late Director Richard Donner on the screenplay for Superman, which the late director himself directed. An action film that won critical acclaim was a tremendous commercial success.

When Meryl Streep’s performance as the wife whose desire to “find herself” becomes devastating for those she leaves behind, Dustin Hoffman’s performance as the father who sacrificed his work and love life for his kid (played by Justin Henry) became all the more believable; it was because of her performance.

For his efforts on the film, which was also nominated for an Academy Award for best picture, Benton got two Academy Awards: one for Best Director and won for best screenplay adaptation. He rose to prominence as a director and screenwriter who was in high demand at the time.

Robert Benton Personal Life, Relationships and Dating:

Sallie Rendig, an artist, was the love of his life when he married her in 1964.

Interesting Facts About Robert Benton

The three-time Academy Award winner Robert Benton had no intention of pursuing a career as a Hollywood film writer before collaborating on “Bonnie and Clyde” in 1967.

On the other hand, he never considered himself to be much of a novelist or short story writer in the first place.

Along with “Kramer vs. Stallone,” the writer-director went on to create and direct several Academy Award-nominated films.

Known as Oscars, these awards are given out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), based in Beverly Hills, California, United States, to recognize and reward achievement in the film industry. Winners are presented with a gold-plated statuette, known as an Oscar, recognizing their accomplishments.

Read More: