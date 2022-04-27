According to his ex-wife Hunter Biden, he has promised to tell the narrative of how their marriage was destroyed by his adultery and substance abuse in a new book that will be issued in the run-up to the critical midterm elections in November.

Ex-Wife Of Hunter Biden, Kathleen Buhle, Reveals His Infidelity And Addiction Issues!

Kathleen Buhle talks about her marriage and addiction in her book, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing.” She talks about why she kept so much from her daughters and herself for so many years in the book.

As Buhle explained to People magazine, the first to publish a story about the book on Wednesday, “I felt like I’d lost my sense of who I was when my marriage ended.”

The devastation caused by addiction, infidelity, or divorce can be attested to by those who have personally experienced it. Because of such frightening meetings, “I also discovered the importance of establishing a mechanism by which to stand on my own,” says the author.

The book-writing process has been “very therapeutic” for Buhle. She asserts that those who have been through addiction or divorce, particularly ladies who believed that their entire identity was bound up in their marriage, might benefit from it.

An opinion poll conducted by Quinnipiac University found that President Biden’s approval rating was only 33 percent during the memoir’s release. Following the publisher’s website, the $27 hardback edition will be released on June 14, less than five months before the midterm elections, which could swing the delicate balance of power in the House of Representatives and the Senate from Democrats to Republicans.

Before divorcing in 2017, they had been married for 24 years, and they had three adult children: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy, who were all born after the divorce was finalized. He has published a book on his crack addiction and how he couldn’t even go down the street between a liquor store and his apartment without uncapping a bottle and taking a sip of the contents. Hunter Biden’s debut album, “Beautiful Things,” was published last year.

She uncovered text messages between him and Buhle on an old iPad that presented her with the gift of justification: “‘That gave her the sicko sleeping… with my brother’s wife,” she stated.”

In March 2017, less than two years after Beau Biden’s death, Page Six published an exposé of the affair, and Joe Biden was made aware of it by asking him for his thoughts on the matter. It was first reported by Page Six in March of this year.

During his memoir, Biden stated that he had no recall of the incident and that the Arkansas woman who successfully sued him for child support was working as a dancer in Washington, DC, at the time she became pregnant with Biden’s child. Beau Biden, Hunter Biden’s fifth kid, was born six days after he married Melissa Cohen, with whom he had only met six days before their wedding. Beau is the youngest of the Biden children.

