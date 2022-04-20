From Izumo Ito’s four-panel manga series, The Demon Girl Next Door The famous anime adaptation with a unique take on the magical girl theme and demon females is getting a sequel!

The Audience Reacted Well To The Demon Girl Next Door Series!

The audience reacted positively to the Demon Girl Next Door series.

The release date for Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 is discussed in this article.

Demon Girl’s Season 2 launch Date Is Already Around The Corner

The second season of Demon Girls Next Door will premiere in April 2022. A new visual was recently unveiled on the official website of the upcoming anime Machikado Mazoku.

According to the announcement, the animation will also be broadcast on Japanese television in April 2022.

The anime (Kiss Him Not Me Season 2) was given by Hiroaki Sakurai (“The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.” and Studio J.C. Staff produced it. The script’s supervisor is Keiichirou, while Mai Otsuka is in charge of character design.

The Next-Door Demon Girl Plot Of Season 2

Yuuko Yoshida appears to live a normal life until she is awakened by her demonic abilities and assumes the persona of the Shadow Mistress, Yuuko. This is when Lilith approaches her and assigns her the task of defeating the Light Clan’s shrine maiden, a supernatural girl.

Yuuko then challenges another magical girl, Momo Chiyoda, to a duel to put her abilities to the test, but she loses fast due to her lack of strength.

Following this occurrence, Yuuko began enlisting Momo’s help on a daily basis, even taking some of her talents when she was tasked with maintaining Tama City’s tranquility.

Will There Be Any New Information About Demon Girl Next Door’s Season 2 Trailer?

The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 does not have a trailer. The trailer’s release date will be announced shortly.

Action with the Demon Girl Next Door

Yuuko Yoshida, a high school student, wakes up with demonic horns and a tail after having a bizarre dream about a mystery ancestor.

Her mother, bewildered and perplexed, discloses to her a dark family secret. Her ancestors are descended from a Dark Clan that was exiled to a life of powerlessness and poverty by their mortal foes, the magical girls of the Light Clan.

Yuuko must find a magical girl, murder her, and spatter her blood all over her ancestor’s Demon God statue in order to break their ancestor’s curse.

read more:

Luckily for “Shadow Mistress Yuuko,” she is protected from being hit by a truck by a magical girl.

Yuuko’s classmate, Momo Chiyoda, who is Yuuko’s student at Sakuragaoka High and is significantly stronger in both strength and endurance, is unfortunately a classmate of Yuuko’s.