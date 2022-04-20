Japanese anime series Birdie Wing Golf Girls Story, which premiered on April 6, 2022, is one of the country’s most popular on the air. It has been a few weeks since the start of Season 1 of Birdie Wing Golf Girls Story, and the first few episodes have already been broadcast.

There is so much excitement for the next episode of Birdie Wing Golf Girls Story Season 1 Episode 3 among fans who have been following the show since its premiere.

Birdie Wing Episode 3: Release Date & Plot Details

“Two Players Only Match” is the title of the upcoming episode of Birdie Wing. After Eve’s defeat in the contest, she refuses to sit perfectly. Instead, she intends to demand a second chance, claiming that she wasn’t given the opportunity she deserved the first time around. Thus, the next episode will focus on a one-on-one match between them. Unlike Eve, who lost due to bad luck, Aoi did not win because of good fortune alone.

As in the last match, she was a fair and competent competitor. In addition to the game, Birdie Wing Episode 3 will examine the shady tactics of the syndicate bosses. The information has not yet reached Aoi. When she learns about the play, it will be interesting to observe how she responds to everything.

Previous episode recap:

The notion of a teenage golf mercenary was extended in the second episode of Birdie Wing Golf Girls’ Story. Aspiring gold prodigy Eve exploits her syndicate connections to get into a contest. All this is to prepare for a showdown with another wandering player, Aoi.

Eve could not take the shortcut into the greens in the previous episode, which resulted in her losing by a single point. Because she managed to bring the ball closer to Eve’s, Aoi won.

The episode also reveals that the syndicate ran a shady operation for the past several years. There was going to be trouble shortly with the gang’s golf fraud. Even though Eve came up short, she didn’t let her defeat dampen her spirits. Later on, she had even more determination to improve things.

Birdie Wing Episode 3 release Date

There will be another incredible encounter in “Two Players Only Match.” The release date for the third episode of Birdie Wing is scheduled for April 19, 2022. Season 1 of Birdie Wing Golf Girls Story has ended with a cliffhanger that has fans eagerly anticipating what’s next. As a result, many people have been searching for Birdie Wing Golf Girls Story Season 1 Episode 3 online.

Where can you watch the episode?

Over-the-top releases of television shows and movies have become more commonplace thanks to the rise of online platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Since there are so many different online platforms to choose from, binge-watchers are more likely to watch a series since these platforms make it simple for them to do so. The third episode of the Birdie Wing Golf Girls Story Season 1 can be viewed online and on TV.

List of people who binge-watch:

The locations and genres of their series are no longer restricted to a particular region or genre; instead, they are increasingly branching out into new territory within their existing series. Korea, Spain, Germany, and other places have become popular destinations for Binge watchers. Birdie Wing Golf Girls Story is one of the shows many of these Binge watchers have had on their list to watch.

The long wait for the anime has ended with the announcement of its premiere date. It’s safe to say that it’s a popular and intriguing anime based on the two episodes that have aired so far. More is all they can think about.

