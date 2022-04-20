Update! 2022 Blue Lock Anime False Delay Release Confirmed!

The release date of Blue Lock Anime is mentioned in this article. Blue Lock Anime fans will be overjoyed to hear some exciting news.

Previously, there was a timely update from the producers’ side that surprised everyone. According to a tweet from the anime’s official page, the show will premiere in 2023.

When Will Blue Lock Anime Get Released? Will It Be Release In 2022?

Soon after, the internet was flooded with messages of dissatisfaction with the delay. For a long time, the tweet remained unchanged.

This simply added fuel to the fire that the anime was being pushed forward on. But now, thanks to another tweet, the tables have been turned. However, there is still a lot of misunderstanding over the show’s postponement.

Anime Blue Lock

Muneyuki Kaneshiro wrote the manga series Blue Lock, which was illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. Subsequently from August 2018, it has been episodic in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

In 2022, Eight Bit will announce an anime television series change. In 2021, Blue Lock took home the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the shnen category.

Kodansha has separated the chapters into numerous tankbon volumes. The first volume came out on November 16, 2018. There are 17 volumes accessible as of December 17, 2021.

Kodansha USA professed in January 2021 that they had permitted the manga for English digital publication in North America, which will commence on March 16, 2021.

Blue Lock Anime’s Public Relations Department Issues an Apology

Blue Lock’s official Twitter account released the latest glimpse of the upcoming anime mission a week before. The most recent tweet was an apology from the anime’s public relations team. It states that the previous notice was a blunder.

It has been obvious since the first announcement that the anime would be released in 2022. However, according to the most recent update, the Blue Lock anime will be released in 2023.

Fans were quick to note the date change and began discussing the postponement. However, this was not a clear example because the anime’s official pages made no mention of the delay.

As a result, it was assumed that the tweet was simply a PR team typo. On April 17, 2022, the team corrected the error and issued a public statement about it. In a recent tweet, the creators confirmed that this was simply a typo.

Is There a Hold-Up?

Fortunately, the report of the postponement was simply a PR blunder. The fact that the anime’s marketing was already completed adds to this conviction.

As a result, there was no reason for the anime to be delayed at all. In addition, this season’s spots were not as crowded as last.

As a result, fans may rest easy regarding the anime’s release this year. This time there will be no delay in the release.

Release Date for “Blue Lock Anime”

Only a few character arts have been shared by the creators. Aside from the 2022 release date, the narrative has no further premiere information. However, there is a lot of speculation about this year’s fall slate.

Read More: