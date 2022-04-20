The battle between Luffy and Kaido continues, while outside, the fire continues to grow, engulfing the rest of the Straw Hats.

Next Exciting Chapter Of One Piece Chapter 1047

Now everyone is looking forward to the next exciting chapter of One Piece, in which the combat between Luffy and Kaido will be continued.

As a result, this article contains information on it as well as the date of its release including raw scans, leaks, and spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1047.

Chapter 1047 Of One Piece Is Broken down

The current growth in the manga series enthuses any manga reader who preserves up with the narrative.

The series is still going strong, with over 1000 chapters under its belt, and fans are eager to watch the long-awaited confrontation between Luffy and Kaido now that Luffy has gained Gear 5.

Many members of the alliance are trapped in Kaidou’s castle by the flames. Despite many attempts by the Straw Hat Pirates to put out the fire, it is too much for them to handle.

Franky transports Zoro to the Chopper for medical attention. Using water stored in Raizo’s scrolls, Raizo and Jinbe work together to put out the fires at Kaidou’s Castle.

One Piece Chapter 1047’s Release Date And Time

One Piece Chapter 1047 will be released on Sunday, April 24th, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST. The series will take a week off next week, as per Oda’s schedule, in which he releases new chapters every week and takes a week off after three chapters in a row.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine publishes One Piece, with a new chapter released every Sunday. Raw scans will be available on Friday, trailed by fan conversions the next day. It’s time to let go.

For the international audience, official English translations of the most recent chapter will be accessible in the following countries by the following day and time: Sunday, at 9 a.m., Pacific Time. Sunday, 11 a.m.

Central Standard Time. Sunday, 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Sunday, 5 p.m., British Time. 5 p.m. European Time. 8.30 p.m. in India.

Raw Scans, Spoilers, Then Trickled Sections Of One-Piece Chapter 1047

One Piece 1047 Raw Scans’ status is currently unavailable. The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1047 are yet to be released. The story updates will be available as soon as the raw scans are available.

The escalation process takes some time, but it shouldn’t take more than a few hours for a popular book like One Piece.

The scans were leaked from Japan, then translated by translators all across the world, and then posted on the internet.

A Summary Of The Previous Chapter

Usopp tries to put out the fire with Midori Boshi’s sprinkler, but the plant is devoured by the flames. Hamlet informs him that he’s wasting his time, but Usopp responds that he feels obligated to save

Kin’emon and Kikunojo as promised to Izou. Franky is fetching the unconscious Zoro to the Right Brain Tower, where he is being chased by additional turncoat Gifters.