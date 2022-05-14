Christina Hall Puts Her Differences With Her Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Aside For “Co-Parenting 101”

A conciliatory Instagram post by Christina Hall on Thursday evening was an attempt to ease tensions between her and Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young, her ex-husband’s wife. ‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek, 40, and his wife Heather, 34, were all smiles in a sweet photo she uploaded on Instagram.

Christina Chose A Beige Top And Pants With A High Waist

Christina and Tarek’s 11-year-old daughter Taylor had an open house for her parents just a few days before they had a series of tense arguments at their son Brayden’s soccer game.

While Josh donned acid-wash denim, a light blue shirt, and black sneakers, Christina opted for a beige top and high-waisted trousers.

As Heather wore a brown Louis Vuitton jacket and powder blue top, Tarek wore all black athleisure.

A group of grownups gathered around a young girl sporting a cream-colored sweater. A primer on co-parenting: On the occasion of the ‘Taylor open house,” Christina wrote in the accompanying Instagram caption, noting that she and her husband were there with their children. Then she’s off to middle school.’

“We are all grateful that Brayden is recuperating well,” she said. Former lovers’ social media posts looked in sync as Tarek shared a picture from the open house simultaneously with his ex-girlfriend.

After writing, ‘It’s been a difficult grueling week!’ he shared more positive news about his six-year-old kid. We went to Taylor’s open house tonight because Bray feels a little better.

This is what Heather wrote: ‘[Heart emoticons] I love you so much, sweetie.'” Despite a tense brawl at Brayden’s soccer game on Saturday, Tarek and Christina maintained their calm public personas for the rest of the day. Tarek had to grab Heather by the arm and drag her away.

Tarek and Josh appeared to be bickering with their faces just inches away at one point in the game, even though the couples had kept their distance.

Afterward, a representative for Christina claimed that the two were no longer at odds. ‘There was a discussion about a personal situation that has since been settled.’

They told Us Weekly that they were committed to co-parenting in the future as a team. Christina had to bring her kid to the hospital, where his appendix and Meckel’s diverticulum, a congenital abnormality of the small intestine, were removed. Christina was devastated.

After receiving word of her son’s medical emergency, Christina On The Coast actress shared an update on his condition, calling it a “wakeup call.”

The 24-hour period was “stressful,” but it served as a friendly reminder of the need for “team effort” and “co-parenting,” as she wrote on Instagram.

The pressure is on us, but we’re all there for Brayden, and we’re all doing our thing when it counts. Her second husband, British TV personality Ant Anstead, has filed for divorce from her and is suing her for custody of their two children.

Their son, Hudson Anstead, is two years old. Ant was refused full charge after claiming in court documents that his ex-wife was an unsuitable mother who put Hudson’s safety at risk.

Ex-assertion husbands are labeled “false allegations” by Christina’s legal team. While the details of Christina and Heather’s dispute remain obscure, the ill will between them appears to be nothing new. In general, they tend to keep a safe distance from one another.

According to the source,’ she accepts Heather as stepmom but hates her.’ It was clear from the soccer game incident that [Christina and Heather] are not friends. To put it simply: ‘They don’t like each other at all.

Christina’s ex-husband has a long-standing feud with her. Police were called to the couple’s house in May of 2016, barely seven months before they announced their breakup, to investigate a ‘potentially suicidal male with a gun,’ officials said. In their search for Tarek, authorities located a neighbor who claimed to have seen Tarek “race out of his back door,” “jump over his back fence,” and “disappear,” according to People.

When she tried to grab his attention, he ignored her, but she insisted that he hadn’t threatened her or said anything to indicate that he was about to kill himself. Police eventually located Tarek, who returned home after complying with their instructions and surrendered five firearms for 30 days.

His thyroid and testicular cancer therapy caused Tarek to begin taking testosterone injections that, according to the actor, he later claimed he did not require.