Scott Disick Reacts When He’s Not Invited To Kris And Kendall’s Birthday Parties, Know More!!

Scott Disick didn’t like missing out on family events after Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker. Scott got into a fight with Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner on the most recent episode of The Kardashians when he was left off the guestlist for their birthday parties.

Scott Disick Isn’t Invited To Kris And Kendall’s Birthday Parties.

From the moment Kourtney told her mother about her post-engagement discussion with her ex, Scott was a recurring theme in the show.

‘This isn’t the most straightforward for me,’ he added. In the long run, I want you to be happy. ‘Congratulations on the engagement,” With whom she has three children; Kourtney revealed to Kris that she and Scott have Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney admitted in a confessional that her empathy for Scott’s plight has its limits. That’s not really why I’m going to propose to you, either,” she replied. “I can’t deny that my life has taken a new turn. I feel like I’m living a fairy tale right now and I don’t necessarily need Scott to be there for all of the new memories and experiences I’m having.”

With Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott out for lunch, Kris Jenner put Kourtney’s wishes to the test. That informal lunch was meant to be Kris’s birthday lunch, which caused Scott to inquire how she was celebrating it on her big day.

In the beginning, she tried to downplay her plans, informing Scott that her daughters were visiting. Then she admitted that the event would be catered and stated that additional guests would be present.

If I tell you what I’ve been doing, I’m cheating on Kourtney, “Kris stated. “I’d be grateful if you could come over.”

“Why wouldn’t I come over?” Scott was puzzled. “You said I was your blood-related son when my parents died.”

“I agree,” Kris assured Scott. “You do.”

Scott confessed his feelings in a confessional.

“Then why do you insist on taking me to Maria’s for a chopped salad? What am I, a hunk of fried animal flesh?” Before informing Kris that he felt like “total s**t” since he hadn’t been invited, he inquired.

After Scott’s emotional reaction to the issue, Kris thought about it in her own confessional. “Kourtney found the love of her life. However, I didn’t anticipate Scott to be so enraged and agitated by this news. He needs to mature and grow up a little bit.”

Scott accepted Kris’ invitation, but he labeled her “mean” for how she handled the situation and said the invitation was “tainted.” Kris, for her part, referred to Scott as “shady.”

Kris had already asked Scott to come to her party, but she wanted to make sure she had Kourtney’s blessing first.

That being said, “I want nothing more than to see my daughter happy,” Kris said in a confessional before gaining her daughter’s blessing. Then she got her daughter’s gift; she said, “It is always some drama.”

However, despite Kourtney having given her OK, she was still uncomfortable. As she put it, she wants to feel that he can love with her. She knew Travis was a sincere guy. “All I care about is keeping our power supply safe. That’s all I can think of.”

Kourtney hailed Scott’s attendance at the celebration as “a terrific first step for everyone” when it happened. Scott was a gentleman and congratulated Kourtney and Travis on their engagement in a polite manner. As a result, Scott witnessed Kourtney and Travis putting on their trademark PDA in front of everyone.

A confession from Kourtney on her and Travis’ public makeout session read, “I know we were holding back,” the reality star added.

When Scott sat across from the newlyweds during dinner, he appeared awkward. In a confessional, he confessed, “She found someone.” “I congratulate her. For so many years, I neglected her, and she deserves a man who truly cares for her.”

When Kendall returned to town after her mother’s celebration, she visited Kris at her new home to wish her a happy birthday. At the very exact moment, Scott happened to be passing by, igniting the ensuing scene.

Kendall had earlier stated her support for Scott “Scott is my sibling in a confessional. At this point, we’re all just blood. The idea that he isn’t a member of our family would be absurd, and I don’t see a day when he isn’t somehow. “When he found out she’d had a birthday dinner and he wasn’t invited, things got ugly between them.

Being one of the 15 guests at Kendall’s dinner was not enough to appease Scott; he said to her, “I don’t understand why I should be kept out,” despite her assurances that it was an “intimate” gathering.

Kendall scuffled, stating, “This lunch had only 15 people. If it’s a private dinner, I’ll apologize rather than cause a problem.”

Scott talked over Kendall the entire time she spoke, causing her to rush out of the room while yelling, “I’ll be back later. This is a complete and utter sham. Stupid Scott, you won’t let me say anything. Scott, I’m at my wits’ end. Yes, this is a real thing.”

