Teresa Giudice’s Stun Wedding Look As She Marries Luis Ruelas!

Teresa Guidice said a big yes to the popular businessman Luis Ruelas and donned a strapless wedding dress with a shaped neckline.

The cookbook author, 50, looked gorgeous in her wedding dress as she stunned in the piece while walking down the aisle to meet with her sweetheart, Luis Ruelas in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Saturday, August 6.

Teresa Giudice Glamorous Wedding Look!

Teresa celebrated her big day in the pure white sheer gown with extended opera gloves accessorized with a diamond tucked crown that enhanced her overall charm. The white veil was attached so beautifully to the exemplary hair extension which coupled with her glowing makeup. She was received full-heartedly by the well-formed groom who was wearing a white shirt with a beige blazer and black pants.

The couple completed the glam by standing next to each other before around 220 guests who attended their luxurious nuptials at the Park Chateau Gardens & Estates in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The sweetest of the couples, Teresa Giudice and Luis were engaged at the Amanzoe Resort in Greece on October 19 where she disclosed how the cutest proposal was arranged by Luis for his love.

The proposal scene was nothing less than a Hollywood dream, where the guy would kneel on his knee and ask out his girl popping the question in the most unpredictable way, coupled with fireworks and candles. What more can one ask for when the entire aura is back scored with a number of violinists playing soothing music to awaken the love to its fullest? Teresa was over the moon as a source shared that her face was sparkling in joy.

Soon after the couple got hitched, Teresa Giudice shared a classy picture of them standing on a balcony before a waving beach, again twinning in grey clothes. Teresa gently kept her hand on the lower back of Luis’ neck, whereas, Luis balanced their pose, holding her waist. The other hands were holding each other and simply the posture was more than enough to understand their love and affection.

Under the post, the overly delighted girlfriend wrote that she literally loved the way he held her, paired with a red heart.

Another source spilled in 2021 that Teresa’s girls Gia, Melania, Audriana, and Gabrielle were also happy seeing the momager in the merriest way possible. Furthermore, the girls were truly wishing the best for their mother and her new beau, whereas it was reported that Luis was also taking care of the children and loving them, proving enough respect to their biological father, Joe.

The source also added that Luis considered discussing the matter with the kids and when he did the girls without a second thought gave their blessing and love. In fact, according to the reports, the girls are even happier for their mother to find love again.

The hot romance between the duo started to bloom just 2 months after Teresa’s divorce from her ex-husband Joe. The split was in September 2020 as neither Teresa nor Joe was ready to be in a long-distance relationship.

Teresa even took the matter to her Instagram and introduced her new love to her fans and well-wishers in November 2020. The post was penned with a caption that displayed her excitement in unveiling her boyfriend.

On Luis’ 48th birthday, Teresa Giudice shared a post on her Instagram handle in which the pair was twinning in purple posing in utmost affection. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum wrote a short note under the post showcasing her pride in crossing paths with a person like him. She expressed her love and conveyed a decent birthday wish to her boyfriend on that day.

Right after the wedding invitation was leaked by Ramona Singer, the then bride-to-be hurried to get brand new invitation cards and mailed her guests. It was a mistake of Ramona that the cards got released earlier than expected. However, the accident did not bring any chaos, in fact, Teresa loved the new invitations even more and she could not contain her excitement when she was sharing a video of it on Instagram.

The invitation was kept in a clear box, with four rose flowers that were disseminating a breathtaking fragrance that even tempted their guests to send appreciation. Each of the flowers was kept in a chic acrylic case, and they were said to last for over a year.

In June, the pair was invited to an interview at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Teresa was asked about the whole invitation incident to which she replied that it was a simple mistake of ‘RHONY’ mom and nothing sort of a big deal. Luis also nodded his head in agreement mentioning that the mistake was honest.

At that stage, Teresa had already hinted saying that there would be flocks of surprises waiting on her wedding day, which word by word came true on August 6 and mesmerized her hordes of fans.

