Suki Waterhouse showed off her toned midsection during her concert at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress and singer wore a white crop top and purple metallic jeans that showed off her abs. Full of confidence, she rocked the stage in the outfit that stole the show.

She completed her look by draping a silver glitter shirt over her shoulders. She also wore a silver pendant necklace and a set of chunky silver rings.

I Can’t Let Go, the singer’s first album, came out in May and she is currently touring the U.S.

Earlier, Suki was seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York with her boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

The 36-year-old Robert, who became world famous for the Harry Potter and Twilight films, was wearing a black shirt and jacket.

Robert and Suki have reportedly been dating on and off since 2018, but they’re not making a big deal about it.

“When you let people in, it makes love less important. Robert said in 2019 that if a stranger asked about his relationship on the street, it would be considered very rude.

He told The Sunday Times, “If you build a wall, everything gets better.”

“At some point, there’s no difference between what you do and what you don’t do, and you go completely crazy.”

In the years when the Twilight movies came out (from 2008 to 2012), Robert and Kristen’s real-life relationship was often in the news.

While she was dating Robert, she was caught on camera kissing her then-married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders in public.

The kiss occurred in 2012, and it is said that she and Robert broke up in 2013. After that, he dated FKA Twigs for three years.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

We don’t know much about their relationship, mainly because Robert Pattinson is a famous actor and Suki Waterhouse is a supermodel. The two Brits prefer not to talk about their private life in public. Since they have been together for more than three years, here is a summary of their mysterious history.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been a couple for almost four years, and they are still very close. During a walk in New York City on Tuesday, the private couple showed that their relationship is still going strong.

Both were dressed casually and held hands in front of photographers. Pattinson wore a black T-shirt, khaki shorts, and black sneakers, while Waterhouse wore a black logo T-shirt, dark pants, and matching shoes.

