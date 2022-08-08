0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up According to media reports, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have declared that they are no longer together. The two celebrities have been dating since September.

According to reports, they decided to be just friends.

The couple split because they both had busy lives that made it difficult for them to maintain a long-distance relationship.”

A person close to Kardashian says, “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends.”

“They love and respect each other very much, but the long distance between them and their busy schedules made it hard for them to stay together.”

Another source reports that the age difference between the two was also a factor.

The 28-year-old former “Saturday Night Live” star was in Australia to work on a movie, while the 41-year-old mother of four was in Los Angeles to run her business and be with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Although Kardashian and West, 45, have publicly feuded in recent months, they say he had nothing to do with their split.

After Kardashian first appeared as a host on “SNL” in early October 2021, they began dating, which came as a surprise to both of them.

Shortly after, they were seen holding hands on a roller coaster before going on several dates in New York City.

At the time, we learned from a source that the reality star was “intrigued” by the comedian, but their “tryst” was not immediately labeled as such.

Davidson then went to Los Angeles to spend his 28th birthday with Kardashian and Kris Jenner, her manager. Davidson went to Los Angeles to spend his 28th birthday with Kardashian and Kris Jenner, her manager.

On November 18, xclusively confirmed that the two are together.

But the founder of SKKN Kim only posted about Davidson on her Instagram page in March. In April, they were first seen in public at the premiere of “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

During their time together, Kardashian and Davidson took many vacations, most of them in tropical locations.

He also met her and West’s children North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, and liked them so much that he got their initials tattooed on the back of his neck.

In the first season of “The Kardashians,” the beauty mogul talked about their skincare friendship and joked about how they slept together.

In season 2, he will make a personal appearance. At this point, however, it’s not clear if their breakup will also be shown.

Kim Kardashian comes from a stable family in the US city of Los Angeles. It is known that she is an American citizen and adheres to the Christian faith.

Robert George Kardashian was her father. He was a well-known lawyer who died of cancer in 2003. Her mother, Kristen Mary Jenner, is a well-known social media personality, producer, and businesswoman.

Kim Kardashian started her career as a model, actress, singer, friend, and stylist of a businesswoman. Between 2003 and 2006, she made several guest appearances on the television show The Simple Life.

In 2006, Kardashian and her two sisters started their business career by opening a popular boutique in Calabasas, California, called D-A-S-H.

