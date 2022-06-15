At Met Gala, Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe’s Dress!!

During her appearance at the Met Gala in 2022, Kim Kardashian wore a replica of the dress that the late Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962. She allegedly ruined the gown, according to the reports. It has been reported that Kim Kardashian channeled Marilyn Monroe during her performance at the 2022 Met Gala by wearing a renowned costume from Monroe’s era. The reality TV actress is said to have ruined the dress made in the 1960s as she walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

At The Met Gala, Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe’s Dress!

Kim had to lose 16 pounds in only three weeks to fit into the garment, and she did this by adopting a crash diet. She could not move freely in the first gown, so as soon as she arrived at the event, she changed into a backup dress she had brought along.

She told Page Six before her performance, “My appreciation for the outfit and its significance to American history is undiminished.”

Kim may have destroyed the Jean Louis dress Marilyn wore in May 1962 at Madison Square Garden when she sang Happy Birthday to You to President John F. Kennedy while wearing it when the item was published in pop culture. Following Kim’s performance, the garment was returned to the collection at Ripley’s in Hollywood so it could be displayed there. According to Marilyn expert Scott Fortner, the clothing had already been ruined when it was returned to the exhibit.

Here we go again with Kim Kardashian and her most recent scandals. Oh, the humanity. After raising a commotion at this year’s Met Ball, the reality TV personality has been accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1962, which she wore to the occasion in 1962.

The garment was initially designed for Monroe to wear to the Met Ball in 1962. The only way the 41-year-old woman could wear the historically accurate gown was as if she had shed 16 pounds in three weeks. Once she got inside the dressing room, she changed into a replica to protect the original from being damaged.

“I wear this dress with the highest veneration for what it represents in American history,” the speaker said. Before the event, she commented to a prominent publication, “for the life of me; I can’t bring myself to eat in it, sit in it, or put any cosmetics on my body in it.” She also stated that she could not bring herself to put any makeup on.

To create the iconic garment, a translucent flesh-colored marquisette cloth was hand-sewn with 2,500 glittering rhinestones. “To begin, Kim shouldn’t have been seen out in public wearing that dress. A historically significant and enduring artifact has been lost. Someone who uses Twitter provided it.

Someone else said, “Leave it to Kim to ruin a significant work of art,” about Kim. In the words of one commenter, “Congratulations to the Met Gala for presenting a real-life representation of why historically valuable costumes must have a conservation department like the Costume Institute.”

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum had earlier declared that every effort was taken to prevent any harm to the “very fragile” garment. This statement was made in response to individuals who were dissatisfied with her selecting a dress from Marilyn Monroe’s “extremely fragile” wardrobe.

“Kim Kardashian has demonstrated the utmost respect for this historic gown and the opportunity to wear it, which Ripley’s had to consider when making their judgment. She has been a good steward of the dress’s history by sticking to specific conditions, such as not wearing body paint, wearing the dress only for a brief red-carpet appearance, and not making any alterations to the outfit. An official from Ripley claims that this is precisely what took place.

