How The Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Sets Up Season 3

The epic season finale also offered a surprise about what’s coming in Superman & Lois season 3 Almost every significant character on the show gets many post-scripts in the Superman & Lois season finale to finish up their emotional journeys because it’s that packed. This season’s Superman & Lois will see a big shift in the tale of John Henry Irons, though.

The Infamous Diggle From Arrow Is Still Working For ARGUS

In an unexpected guest appearance, David Ramsey returns to Smallville as John Diggle, and we see Irons catch up with him. The infamous Diggle from Arrow is still working for ARGUS, but this is a different Diggle.

Irons is handed a folder with information on a prominent crook by the name of Bruno Mannheim (more on this here). And why would Diggle seek out Irons because of Mannheim’s significance? Because he’s the one responsible for the death of John Henry Irons’ alternate universe counterpart. Season 3 of Superman & Lois sees Diggle seeking the aid of Irons to investigate his own murder.

Despite Bruno Mannheim’s uninspiring supervillain alias, he comes from a long line of legendary DC Comics villains and has links to one of their greatest foes.

In the early 1970s, Jack Kirby reimagined the Jimmy Olsen comic book series as part of his “Fourth World” epic for DC, and the character of Mannheim was born.

Besides creating Intergang, a crime syndicate centered in Metropolis, Kirby also invented Darkseid and the Apokolips residents to provide the weaponry.

The Animated Series will know about Mannheim and Intergang because they were a big part of that Kirby-inspired show. Bruno Mannheim hasn’t really had a big live-action role, except for a single episode of Smallville that didn’t do him or Intergang justice. But Superman & Lois has talked about Intergang before, like in the first season episode “Haywire.”

The individuals that we can examine are determined by a deck that is constructed every year, according to Helbing.

Season three will have a major role for Bruno, who will have a profound effect on numerous people, according to the show’s executive producer.

In season one and season two, “there are a lot of things in place that might lead us to a specific point,” he says. There are always tradeoffs to be made when it comes to a show looking well.

As a result, certain characters are more affordable than others. Why bother if they’re not going to look good? As a result, I don’t know what the future holds. “However, there are some crumbs that might lead to interesting places.”

But on the other hand, with respect to Helbing, Superman and Lois have a history of defying audience expectations. For example, no one anticipated seeing Bizarro World and the Parasite twins this season. Knowing Superman and Lois, we may expect even more surprises in the third season.

