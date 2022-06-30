Katie Holmes And Boyfriend Bobby Wooten Are Dating

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes, is endorsing her mother’s new relationship with Bobby Wooten III. According to a source who spoke to ET, Wooten has met the 16-year-old, and they “get along wonderfully.”

Katie’s top concern has always been Suri. She treats her kid with the utmost respect and is very careful about to whom she introduces her, according to the source.

Katie Holmes And Bobby Wooten Kissing In Park

The source told ET that Wooten and Katie are “the real deal,” and that Holmes wanted Suri, the 43-year-old actress’s son with ex-husband Tom Cruise, to meet him before making any public appearances with the 33-year-old musician.

Even though Suri has grown up in the spotlight, the insider claimed that Holmes made care to tell her daughter about her new relationship before the tabloids found out.

According to the insider, Katie is aware that Suri shouldn’t be exposed to tabloid romance stories. Suri, 16, has grown up in the public eye.

At The Silver Ball, The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City, last month, Holmes and Wooten made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The actress rested her head on her boyfriend and wrapped an arm around his shoulders as they posed for photos at the non-profit event.

Since then, the couple has been spotted together in various locations around New York City. Wooten most recently stood by Holmes’ side at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her most recent movie, Alone Together.

Holmes was beaming from ear to ear as she wrapped her arms around Wooten for a few photos before posing with her co-stars.

When they were spotted kissing while taking a stroll across NYC in April, Holmes and Wooten were the first couples to be linked romantically. The pair continued to use PDA on additional informal occasions in the weeks that followed.

The two are “ideally matched,” a source told ET at the time.

“Things are going fine for Katie and Bobby, who have been dating for a few months.” Bobby and Katie both have a relaxed, friendly demeanor.

Bobby Wooten is a musician who recently played at Coachella, and Katie works as an actor and a mother, so the two of them appreciate their time together.

Although they haven’t been dating for very long, the source continued, “They are genuinely into each other.”

Following Holmes’ breakup from celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo, they started dating in early this year, around April. Wooten is a Grammy-nominated composer and producer. Since then, they have published their relationship all around New York City.

They showed up for the Tribeca Film Festival screening of Holmes’ movie Alone Together earlier this month. On the red carpet, where they laughed and cuddled while posing for pictures, the couple appeared to be very much in love.

Holmes chose a relaxed summer outfit for the occasion that included a long, flared ivory crochet tank top.

Wooten matched her light appearance in an olive-green pair of pants, a black blazer, a collarless white shirt, and black dress shoes.

