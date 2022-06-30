19.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Entertainment

Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Ken Doll Look!

Ryan Gosling’s Ken doll style for the upcoming “Barbie” film has gotten some support from Eva Mendes.
No one is fooled by his performance, right? Mendes remarked on “The Talk” that he’s “playing a fake person.”
This month, Warner Bros. debuted a new photo of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in their roles as Barbie and Ken. Robbie as Barbie was a huge hit, but not everyone was a fan of Gosling’s performance.

Some people thought his appearance was “horrendous,” while others said he was “not attractive.” In contrast to Mendes, who has been Gosling’s longstanding collaborator.

First of all, the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,'” she said when she saw the photo. He’s trying to be funny, but it’s a funny photo.” As a result, it was successful on every level.” The “Hitch” actress kept gushing about her 11-year-long relationship with her co-star.

It was in his work email and I immediately asked, ‘Can I have that underwear please?'” Please. In the past, I’ve never asked for anything. “Anyway, I’ve got it now. After joking that she was wearing it right now, Mendes said, “There was something about the image that aroused little teenage self.”

It’s a Hollywood secret that Mendes and Gosling are dating. Esmeralda and Amada are the couple’s two daughters, born in 2011 and 2012.

When filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s live-action take on the iconic Mattel figurine released a first peek photo of the actor in costume earlier this month, social media went wild. It featured Ryan as the plastic hottie, complete with bleached hair, false tan, and bulging muscles.

“People do know he’s not playing a real person, right?” Eva said during an interview on The Talk this week, addressing some of the discussion surrounding Ryan’s appearance in the film. A phony person is playing him.”

As for her own reaction to seeing Ryan as Ken, she admitted that it brought her back to her adolescent days. Upon seeing the snapshot, she claimed, “I was instantly taken back to my 14-year-old self,” saying, “Ahhh.” You have to keep in mind that he’s attempting to be amusing in a hilarious shot. As a result, it was successful on every level.”

Ryan Gosling’s bespoke Ken pants were also claimed by Eva. Along with photographs of his change for The Gray Man, she was shown images of Ryan’s makeover for Barbie and asked to pick a favorite from them.

The Gray Man at night and Ken during the day, that’s what I’d want.” Having Ken around makes it a celebration. And as for The Gray Man…well, you know,” she said. With Margot Robbie as Barbie and Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and America Ferrera in the cast, as well as Issa Rae and Hari Nef, Ryan will have a supporting role in the film.

