Kym Marsh is announced to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year. The actress and presenter are currently presenting BBC One Morning Live and have appeared in series such as Coronation Street and The Syndicate.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Marsh said she was “nervous but looking forward to it”.

Kym Marsh has been nominated again this year, along with actor Will Mellor, who has been touted as a contender for some time. The dance competition returns in September on BBC One. Marsh was a member of the pop group Hear’Say in the early 2000s. The group formed on the talent show Popstars.

Speaking about her participation in Strictly, Marsh said: “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage and I’ve never performed like this, so it’s going to be very difficult, but I’m up for the challenge”.

When asked how she would cope with the judges’ criticism, she joked, “Listen, on Popstars I was judged by Nasty Nigel, who was the lead actor at the time, so I think I’ll be fine”. The first two contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have been announced. They are actor Will Mellor and soap star Kym Marsh.

The Coronation Street actor and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star, both 46, made their debuts on the BBC’s Thursday Morning show, with Kym Marsh saying she had wanted to be on the show “for years”.

Despite having appeared on the show in 2007, Kym told Breakfast that she had not told Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones that she was joining the show. The actor said he was “very, very happy” to be part of Strictly Come Dancing. Mellor told BBC Breakfast that it had become a little harder to get on the show.

When asked, “It depends what you mean by good”, he replied, “It depends what you mean by good. Everyone dances in the kitchen or at parties, but I’ve never done anything like that. I was out of my comfort zone. I recently changed my mindset and thought I’d give it a go because I’m scared of it.

My father died in 2020 and that’s when I started thinking, “I need to take control of my life”. I want to make new memories.” Mellor’s “When I Need You” reached number five in the UK singles chart in 1998.

She recently took part in a UK tour with a live edition of the popular podcast Two Pints with Will and Ralf, co-hosted with Ralph Little. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Judge Shirley Ballas return to Strictly this year.

The actress, who shot to fame as a member of the band Hearsay, says she is keen to learn new dance styles, even if they are completely different from what she did as a pop star.

She continues, “I just want to watch and learn. I’ve been dancing since I was a little girl, and when I was a coroner, my husband was so excited that he said, “If we go dancing, I’ll teach you both to dance”.

Really, every child should be able to dance properly.”Kym said, “Let’s not forget that Nasty Nigel was a judge on Popstars. I was a bad boy back then!” Asked if she was afraid of harsh comments from Craig Revel Horwood and other judges, she said she wasn’t.

“Yes, because I have a lot of respect for them. I think you have to accept it as they do.”

Known for her role as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street from 2006 to 2019, Kym will also become a co-host of BBC’s Morning Live from October 2020. She will also appear in Waterloo Road at the end of the year and is looking forward to a busy year ahead. She will play Nicky Walters, a mother of two in the school drama.

Another Corrie star, Will, has already made his debut as a contestant on the show. He wanted to please his mother after a “difficult time” for the family. Kym was then introduced as the second contestant.

