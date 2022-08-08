0 SHARES Share Tweet

The action adventure, Japanese anime fantasy flick One Piece Film: Red has blasted the box office, offering the second best opening weekend in history.

One Piece Film: Red was released on August 6 across Japan, sailing $16.63 million. No One Piece film has ever created such a good mark as this time 1.57 million tickets were sold. The film witnessed the success of being the finest opening weekend in Japan and the second-best two-day opening in Japanese cinematic history.

Red Opens To A Massive 2.25 Billion Yen At JP Box Office

One Piece Film is only second to Harua Sotozoki’s Demon Slayer- Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugan Train, which still owns the title of the best opening weekend with 3.3 million yen, however, One Piece Film has clearly outshined the action-fantasy film, JUJUTSU KAIZEN 0, which made a total of 1.6 billion yen on its opening.

While calculating the weekend records, the Friday release collections are not taken into consideration as The One Piece was released on Saturday whereas, Demon Slayer- Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugan Train and JUJUTSU KAIZEN 0 were released each Friday. If the counting was made in the other way, One Piece Film would be third on the list with the Mugan Train collecting an enormous $43.8 million and the latter, $23.54 million.

Just like how Demon Slayer– Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugan Train crossed a billion on its first day of drop, The One Piece Film: Red also crossed the border on August 6, being the third movie to collect a billion on its opening day in the history of Japan. However, the movie has also earned one more record as the One Piece Film is the second movie that has achieved 1 billion yen in a row for two days after the Demon Slayer.

The franchise of One Piece Film has not so far seen such tremendous success in the past as the latest edition of the team has even snatched that title from One Piece Film: Z at 6.87 billion yen. In short, the movie is an overall finest, grossing nearly 50 percent of what One Piece Film: Strong World created in 2009.

The Japanese animation company, Toei made a statement on the release day that the company was in reality aiming for the highest-grossing kick-start. Now, it seems like the series has already made his dream come true.

Although One Piece Film: Red has been released, it only premiered in Japan. Thus, the American subscription video-on-demand streaming platform, Crunchyroll, is about to take the movie to the international level by releasing it in countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States.

The company has stepped up in describing the outlandish musical journey saying that Uta was one of the most beloved singers even in the world, who gained attention for concealing herself whenever she performed, with a voice that was inevitably outworld. For the first time, Uta will unveil herself to her hordes of fans and pirates, who are excited from tip to toe, to see the star closely. With the fan-filled venue, the curtain bags would be lifted by introducing the sonorous singer, who turns out to be their daughter of Shank.

On Crunchyroll, the One Piece animation has been still trending even after possessing 1000-plus episodes. Even the new episodes of the television series are pouring rain in Japan, one after the other.

It is said that the One Piece television anime would be doing collaborative episodes with One Piece Film: Red, one every two weeks, starting from Sunday, August 14. Not only that, a unique and special version of the One Piece Red poster would be shared among the IMAX filmgoers in Japan.

The collaborative show will contain a few familiar faces as the old characters have a bigger chance of returning to their original roles with its first episode airing on August 14 and the second on August 21.

As far as the stock is available, anyone who has watched the One Piece Film: Red from IMAX theatre in Japan would be provided with an A3 version of the poster, and those audiences who watch the film from any of the Aeon Cinemas or T- Joy theatres would also be given with gifts related to the film poster.

Needless to mention that One Piece Film: Red is the fifteenth feature movie in the One Piece franchise, which is directed by Goro Taniguchi and Aya Komaki and of course, produced by Toei Animation.

