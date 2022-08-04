0 SHARES Share Tweet

In advance of Katie Melua most recent European tour, the 37-year-old singer/songwriter posted a photo of herself and her crew on social media, revealing that this will be her first tour while sporting a “baby bump.”

Katie Melua looked stunning in a video she posted to Instagram while wearing a pink silk outfit that emphasised her growing belly. Here we are, the travelling group for the summer, Katie said. My first tour while carrying a child will be this one! It’s hard for me to believe I just wrote that.

The hitmaker Katie Melua shared a nice photo of her and her crew on Instagram along with the news that she would be touring for the first time while pregnant.

I can’t believe I just wrote that, she said as she relayed the wonderful news.

The Nine Million Bicycles singer then gave her devoted fans a little glimpse of her taking the stage as her European tour began and she was immediately greeted by a deluge of congratulations from her followers in the comments section.

The extremely reclusive diva hasn’t revealed any additional information regarding her pregnancy and has kept the identity of the baby’s father a secret.

Prior to their separation in 2020, James Toseland, a world superbike racer, and Katie were married for eight years.

Katie Melua explained in an interview with The Independent that her songs on changing our attitudes toward love aren’t angry or resentful because she had a wonderful marriage.

The father of the child has not yet been made public by Katie Melua. The actress was previously wed to superbike racer James Toseland, but their eight-year union came to an end in 2020.

The singer also acknowledged that the breakup had caused her to revaluate her former lyrics about everlasting love. I’ve been guilty of singing about romantic love as if it were all meant to stay forever, she admitted. Yet it isn’t. It’s acceptable that it isn’t.

“I had a lovely marriage, so these songs about changing how we think about love aren’t angry or resentful. The idea is that by removing the pressure, we will be able to become more accepting of one another and ourselves. I’m going to record my travels and jobs in a video journal. Crossing your fingers for only one hiccup along the way

Katie Melua adores rides at fairs and amusement parks and frequently paraglides and hang glides, earning her the moniker “adrenaline junkie.” She has taken many flying courses, made four skydives, and was released at 60 mph (97 km/h) from a 200-meter (660-foot) skyscraper in New Zealand in 2004.

Mike Batt responded, “She appreciates extremes, but in life her emotions are constantly under balance,” in response to the question of whether Melua was a “adrenaline junkie.” Melua came dangerously close to drowning in a lake close to Heathrow Airport in November 2009.

After having a nervous breakdown in September 2010 and spending six weeks in the hospital, Melua’s physicians advised her to cease working for a while. All touring and marketing initiatives were consequently put on hold until the following year.

Years later, in an interview, Melua talked about the breakdown. Katie Melua claimed it turned out to be one of the best things that had ever happened to her because it helped her overcome a sense of superiority she had due to being a successful musician in the music business.

It was terrifying, but it put an end to the idea that I could accomplish anything. The strangest aspect of this work is the feeling of superiority you have. A major wake-up call, indeed. I spent six days in the hospital and two weeks feeling utterly out of it. The world didn’t revolve around you, but there were a lot of things going on, including problems at home and insane work schedules.

James Toseland, a World Superbike racer and musician, and Melua announced their engagement in January 2012. The Nash Conservatory at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, southwest London, is where the couple exchanged vows on September 1, 2012. The couple’s breakup was announced in a 2020 interview with the TT, Sweden’s national news agency. Melua confirmed the divorce in an interview on ITV’s Lorraine live from West London on October 16, 2020.

Katie Melua Net Worth In 2022

Katie Melua launched her debut album, Call Off the Search, in November 2003 when she was just 19 years old.The album sold 1.8 million copies in its first five months and reached the top spot on the UK album charts. Her second album, Piece by Piece, was released in September 2005 and has now achieved four platinum certifications (selling one million copies). Pictures, Melua’s third studio album, was released in October 2007.

Melua reportedly has a net worth of £18 million, ranking her as the seventh wealthiest British musician under 30.