Stoney Westmoreland Two Years In Jail For Seducing A Minor

The 52-year-old Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland, who portrayed the warlord in the Star Trek: Voyager sixth season is now jailed for two years for having sex with a minor. Actor Stoney Westmoreland is now sentenced to two years in federal prison. Apart from spending these 24 months in jail, the actor will be on 10 years of supervised release. In the year 2018, the former Disney Channel actor was arrested in Salt Lake City 2018 and charged in connection with attempting to bring down a minor into sex.

Stoney Westmoreland’s Life, Career, And Relationships

Stoney Westmoreland aged 52 originally faced up to a 10-year-sentence. He entered into a plea deal with prosecutors which further resulted in a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor. Apart from this, he is now restricted to contact anyone below the age of 18 without adult supervision.

The Salt Lake City prosecutors said that Stoney found a Grindr profile which was operated by a police detective posing as a 13-year-old minor. The court documents alleged that the actor took a ride-sharing service on December 13 to meet the boy and to take him back to his hotel room. Stoney Westmoreland was arrested on the same day. Utah Police also reported that the actor use to send pornographic photos to minors and also use to ask them to engage in sexual activities and send him nude photos. Last year on December 21 the actor was charged with 6 counts of attempting to lure an underage boy into sex.

Westmoreland’s Lawyer told that the actor thought the exchange was a role-play with an adult online and the actor didn’t know that he was communicating with a 13-year-old minor. In the year 2018, Disney reportedly cut all the ties with the actor just hours following the actor’s arrest. The company said in its statement very clearly, “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week,” Before getting fired Westmoreland played Henry “Ham” Mack on Disney’s Andi Mack. Stoney was once kept in the Salt Lake County Jail on a bond of 30,000 USD

The 6.1 feet tall actor who has sharp blue eyes has a total Net-worth which is estimated to be somewhere around 650000 US dollars. He studied theater at Otterbein University. There is no information available about his wife, girlfriend or previous relationships in any public domain.

Stoney has always kept his personal life private and limited only to him. As soon as any information about his personal life comes out our website will be the first to report it. The actor has an account on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The actor has appeared in around 160 National and around 80 regional commercials during his active acting career. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

Read More: