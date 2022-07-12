0 SHARES Share Tweet

Steve Burton, the American actor who tied the knot with Sheree Burton in 1999, recently revealed the hot news about their separation which took place in May 2022. The couple who met on the set of General Hospital soon fell in love and got married. Now, after two decades of married life, the couple has filed for mutual divorce. Real shocking news for the fans!

Whatever happened in their life, Steve is officially ending up his marriage relationship with Sheree Burton, his estranged wife, after 23 years of marriage. Last Monday, the star, who is 52, confirmed his separation from Sheree and he had already filed a divorce case in court.

Steve Burton Officially Ending His Marriage With Estranged Wife Sheree Burton

Though the case is going on in court, the recent reports show that Steve marked March 1st, 2022, as the official date of separation from his wife. He also mentioned the reason for separation as irreconcilable differences between the couple.

The filing of the divorce case was made after two months Steve officially announced their separation. Sheree, 47, the fitness pro wife of Steve is pregnant, and still, they are no longer together. In May 2022, the renowned actor wrote and shared a post on his Instagram account saying, the former General Hospital actor and Sheree are separated.

It’s really shocking news for both the fans and the audience that, even though they are expecting their fourth child, then why are they moving for a divorce? The real reason which was a mystery got unveiled by the actor. He said that Sheree recently announced her pregnancy and that she is expecting their 4th child, but the child is not Steve Burton‘s.

In over two decades of their married life, the couple shares two daughters – Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7, and a 16-year-old son, Jack. The couple is still co-parenting their three beautiful kids.

Sheree Burton shares Image Holding Her Baby Bump

Sheree, the mom-to-be, recently revealed that she is pregnant by sharing a photo of her holding her baby bump. The snap was shared on the fitness pro’s Instagram private account.

For the secret revealed snap on Instagram, she captioned it by saying that life is full of surprises. This showcase the fact that she is enjoying her life at its full even without Steve.

The announcement from the side of the actor came nearly after six months after he got out of General Hospital for not following the mandatory guidelines of the COVID-19 vaccine for the show.

Steve, the perfect actor is now appearing in the Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, season two. In this new series, he is coming back in the role of Harris Michaels in Days of Our Lives, which he portrayed in late 1988.

The latest Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Chapter 2 was on air on Peacock, Monday, and the new episodes will drop daily until the coming 15th of July.

