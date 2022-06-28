Macoupin County Is All Set For Primary Elections In Tomorrow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The primary elections in Macoupin County are all set for tomorrow. The voters of Macoupin County hold multiple candidates to choose from to fill the posts freely available at local offices.

The incumbent Roger Anderson seems to run on the Democratic ticket whereas, Lillian Amber McGartland is running on the Republican ticket for Macoupin County Treasurer.

The Macoupin County’s incumbent Sheriff, Mr. Shawn Kahl, seems to be getting ready for re-election on the Democratic ticket tomorrow. The challenger Mr. Jared DePoppe is going to plan for a Republican nomination.

Macoupin County Election To Be Held Tomorrow, Voters Will Have Several Candidates To Vote

Pete Duncan, the clerk, and recorder of Incumbent Macoupin County, is curiously seeking re-election with no opposition. As an election authority for Macoupin County, Pete strongly believes that every voter should hold all the information related to the election to exercise their right to vote. So, keeping this in mind he offered every resource on the election’s official website. And he felt really proud of doing so.

The information Pete shared on the site includes details of the polling place, steps to register to vote, and how to vote early or on the day of the election. He even said that they have also included a wide variety of frequently asked questions to have a look at.

All of these will surely aid every voter to stay tension free. They have even developed a detailed ‘How To Guides’ including the website’s features to ensure a hassle-free experience for the users.

Michelle Mueller, the Incumbent Democrat is also seeking re-election as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin Counties, and Jersey.

Across the county’s nine districts, Macoupin County plans to see several County Board races by electing two county board seats per district.

Ryan A. Kilduff will seek the Democratic nomination in District 1, while the Republican nomination is for Lyndel Klausing.

Gordon Heuer and Jon C. Payne, the Incumbent Republicans are going to seek re-election in District 2. And in the case of District 3, the incumbent Republicans Kristi Dunnagan and Matthew R. Acord will seek their re-election.

Now, moving on to District 4, the incumbent Mark Dragovich and Kellie Vesper are ready for seeking the Democratic nomination. On the other side, Ross Adden seeks the Republican nomination. The latest reports show that the Incumbent David Thomas will not seek re-election this time.

For the District 5 seats, two incumbents John Blank and Larry Schmidt are running for re-election.

Mr.Robert Quarton, the Incumbent Democrat, and incumbent Republican Aaron Staton, and are going to seek re-election for District 6. For the very same district, Leann Barr is also seeking the Republican nomination.

In District 7, James Ibberson and Bernard Kiel, the two incumbent Republicans are ready to seek re-election tomorrow. And Christine Bruley-Hill will seek the Democratic nomination for District 7.

The incumbents Robert “Tony” Wiggins (D) and Harry Starr IV seek re-election in District 8. The other two incumbent Republicans, Todd E. Armour and Charlie Siegel will seek re-election in District 9.

READ MORE: