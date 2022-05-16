Selena Gomez Makes ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut With Musical Guest Post Malone!!

On May 14, Selena Gomez will present her first episode of Saturday Night Live, with rapper Post Malone as the musical visitor. Benedict Cumberbatch, star of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will headline the NBC comedy series for the second time this week. The musical visitors will be Arcade Fire. The band will give the impression on Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, and their new album will be released soon.

Selena Gomez Hosts ‘SNL’ With Post Malone

Gomez will next appear in Season 2 of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which will be released on June 28. Steve Martin and Martin Short also star in the murder mystery and comedy show. This year’s Golden Globes saw the series nominated for best comedy or musical, as well as two best actor nominations for Martin and Short.

In Season 2, Cara Delevingne brings the cast together and portrays Gomez’s love interest. Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine round out the cast. The highly awaited new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, will be out on June 3 by the Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, and songwriter.

On May 21, the season finale of Saturday Night Live will air after Gomez and Malone’s episode. The guests will be revealed at a future time. Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoe Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, and others have previously hosted the show.

Additionally, to the live broadcast on NBC, the rest of the season of Saturday Night Live will be streamed live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). On Peacock, you can watch every season of Saturday Night Live.

As the late-night sketch comedy show enters its 47th season, the actress will be hosting for the first time. However, Gomez will be joined by rapper Post Malone, who will perform as the musical guest for the episode in his first appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The Only Murders in the Building star broadcasted the update on Instagram with a picture of the announcement and the caption Mom. I believe that I’ve succeeded. So appreciative and so excited, she continued in the caption. On May 14, I’ll notice you. For the meantime, on Saturday Night Live, the rapper revealed that he and his fiancée are expecting their first child.

Malone is also preparing for the issue of his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3rd. Last month, he revealed the release date on Twitter, providing a link to his website and simply stating the Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd in the meantime, Gomez’s acting career started when she was a little kid on Barney and Friends. From 2007 to 2012, she starred in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

Only Murders In The Building was the most recent mystery comedy series in which she starred. Selena Gomez also received her first Grammy nomination recently. On May 7, Benedict Cumberbatch will compare the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, which includes musical guest Arcade Fire.

