She-Hulk Originally Featured Captain America 4 Antagonist!

The Leader, the villain from Captain America 4, might have been introduced earlier with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, even though audiences are still in shock at the news of his impending return.

Tatiana Maslany’s titular character, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Benedict Wong’s Wong, and Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky were just a few new and returning characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

A car accident gives Jennifer Walters the Hulk abilities of her cousin, and the plot of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law centers on her as she rises to fame as a famous attorney for super-humans.

She-Hulk Originally Included Captain America 4 Villain!

The Hulk family was forced to address Emil’s troubled past with Bruce due to his return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which made for intriguing character development for both the former antagonist and the family.

Except for Titania, played by Jameela Jamil, in her recurrent roles, and a mysterious HulkKing, who turned out to be Jon Bass’ sexist millionaire Todd Phelps, the series generally departed from the standard MCU pattern by not including any major antagonists for the majority of its duration.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law almost served as a launching pad for one significant nemesis’s return, even though some viewers were ready to see a real antagonist challenge the show’s eponymous heroine.

Jessica Gao admits that The Leader, a Captain America 4, almost appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law while discussing the show’s conclusion with ComicBook.com.

The MCU series creator acknowledged that while Tim Blake Nelson’s character was part of her initial pitch for the program, it was difficult for her to recall how those plans were ultimately abandoned.

The Incredible Hulk’s Canonization Again

The Incredible Hulk, a 2008 movie starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, is mainly regarded as a forgotten chapter in the MCU, partly due to the replacement of Edward Norton with Mark Ruffalo due to the former’s demand for creative independence.

As a result, some characters and storylines were dropped as the franchise moved in new directions, including the introduction of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, the Hulk’s recognizable archenemy.

In Captain America: Civil War, William Hurt reprised his role as General Thunderbolt Ross. Some steps would be taken to establish better the canonical ties between the MCU and The Incredible Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law may not have featured The Leader in the end, but Roth’s Abomination’s reappearance in the most recent MCU series was a significant step toward reconnecting with The Incredible Hulk.

Additionally, those who appreciated the second MCU film will undoubtedly be pleased to see it finally becoming much more coherent with the broader franchise because Captain America: New World Order is expected to include both Nelson’s The Leader and Thunderbolt Ross, however presumably performed by Harrison Ford in the wake of Hurt’s passing.

Finally, with The Incredible Hulk being available for viewing on HBO Max, viewers can relive the buildup to The Leader’s arrival.

The Leader: The Antagonist We Already Saw

Not just Tim Roth’s Abomination from The Incredible Hulk is making a long-delayed comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tim Blake Nelson will return as Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, revealed at D23.

While it’s fantastic to see Marvel tying up that specific loose end, it is a little odd that The Leader is being cast as a Captain America antagonist rather than serving as the main antagonist in a brand-new Hulk movie. It turns out, however, that this is the whole point.

The Leader is the last kind of foe Sam Wilson expects to engage in combat, which is precisely why he is so dangerous. So let’s quickly examine the Leader’s history and explain why he might make sense as the next major Captain America foe.

Who Is The Character Of Tim Blake Nelson In The Leader?

Hulk’s primary adversary, The Leader, most certainly fits that description. Samuel Sterns is the antithesis of Bruce Banner, in contrast to most Hulk enemies who strive to outdo the Jade Giant in strength. His intelligence increased rapidly after being exposed to gamma radiation.

As cunning as the Hulk is powerful, he is unquestionably one of the most dangerous villains in the entire Marvel Universe. The Leader’s role as a future MCU antagonist was established in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Samuel Sterns before his transition is portrayed in the movie by Tim Blake Nelson.

As a cellular biologist assisting the runaway Banner in his search for a treatment for his ailment, this Sterns is truly Banner’s ally. Sterns, though, does not completely agree with Banner’s aim to destroy the Hulk.

He creates Banner’s blood, convinced that it is the secret to eradicating disease and realizing humanity’s potential. General Ross coerces Sterns to complete Emil Blonsky’s transformation into the Abomination.

Sterns is left in storytelling limbo at the end of the film. Stern’s head starts to grow and morph after Banner’s radioactive blood gets into a cut on his forehead.

What Makes The Leader The Villain In Captain America 4?

Therefore, why does The Leader appear in a sequel to Captain America? As we’ve already pointed out, this isn’t the best time to discuss the famous Hulk/Leader rivalry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the foreseeable future, Bruce Banner is absent from Earth. Furthermore, as far as we know, The Leader has no specific cause to harbor hate for Banner.

He has greater reason to loathe Ross and Blonsky if, as assumed, he dislikes that he was initially changed into a super-genius with an enlarged skull.

That could truly influence The Leader’s function in the New World Order. Sterns may feel vindictive since one of the US military’s most distinguished officers deceived him.

Given that actor William Hurt recently died, Ross, himself won’t likely feature in the movie; nonetheless, The Leader might be trying to ruin Ross’ reputation and damage America’s standing abroad. And in light of that, he may also have the new Captain America in his sights.

Regardless of his reasons, Julius Onah’s film The Leader makes it quite obvious that he’s such a threat to Sam Wilson because Sam won’t be able to predict his evil plan.

