In the strictest sense, a person becomes a celebrity by doing something incredibly noteworthy on stage or in front of an audience. For this reason, we sometimes refer to some of them as music icons, TV stars, or movie stars.

Yes, superstars put a lot of effort into achieving the degree of notoriety and acclaim they currently possess. Being a celebrity, however, is not something that lasts forever, as we have learned over time even if stars put a lot of effort into their careers.

It turns out that stardom can fade quickly. This could occur for many different causes. Many people had the option to leave Hollywood, but only a select handful could. These are the Hollywood Blacklisted Celebrities who were banished from the sector. Furthermore, their names are not commonly known now.

Isaiah Washington

Following the homophobic remarks he made at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, Isaiah Washington was placed on the “blacklist” in Hollywood. He had previously insulted his Grey’s Anatomy co-star T.R. Knight with a homophobic slur, so he was already in hot water.

Unfortunately, this was not the first time he had been overtly homophobic. Washington was reportedly placed in “executive counseling” following the Globes incident, but it was shortly decided that his employment would end and he would be sacked.

By appearing in B-list films, the former television star has found a means to keep working, but he hasn’t yet recovered from getting sacked from Grey’s Anatomy.

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson is used the anti-Semitic racial epithet while being led out of his automobile after being brought into custody in California for DUI charges several years ago. Mel Gibson has been considered unsavory in Hollywood since his imprisonment in 2006.

In Edge of Darkness, he played the only movie part he had between 2006 and 2010. His chances of making a comeback were further diminished in 2010 after he was caught on film ranting in a racist manner and threatening to kill his ex, Oksana Grigorieva.

At that point, the entertainment agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment terminated him as a client. However, Hollywood has only recently started forgiving him, which took a few years.

Vanessa Marquez

Vanessa Marquez, who played Nurse Wendy Goldman on the medical drama ER in the 1990s, claims that George Clooney assisted in her being blacklisted after she spoke out against harassment that was taking place on the popular show’s set.

The accusations against Clooney were refuted. Clooney claimed he had no involvement in casting and that all he did was act. She has only appeared in a few roles since her time in ER.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen formerly had the title of one of Hollywood’s highest-paid TV actors, but since 2014, when he starred in the sitcom Anger Management, he hasn’t maintained a consistent work schedule. He recently asserted that Hollywood had put him on the blacklist. Hollywood Blacklisted Celebrities

This came to light when Charlie asked his ex-wives, Denise Richards, and Brooke Mueller, for a reduction in the amount of child support he had to pay. Sheen claimed that he had been blacklisted from many facets of the entertainment industry.

Charlie Sheen struggled to find consistent work in court documents. He didn’t elaborate on this, but it might have something to do with his erratic conduct when he was sacked from Two and a Half Men in 2011.

Ashley Judd

After turning down Harvey Weinstein’s approaches sexually, Ashley Judd was banned in Hollywood. Filmmaker Peter Jackson revealed a delisting of Judd by Weinstein in December 2017. Jackson took her off the casting list after Weinstein informed him.

That Ashley Judd was a “major headache” to deal with and needed to be avoided “at all circumstances” for something like the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Judd sued Weinstein for defamation in May 2018.

Claiming he had harmed her career by fabricating negative stories about her. 2020 was chosen as the trial date so that she could have a chance to return to Hollywood.

Rose McGowan

The star of the WB program Charmed, Rose McGowan, allegedly stated that Harvey Weinstein had her barred from the entertainment industry. He allegedly sexually assaulted her in the late 1990s, and even though she didn’t report it, she reached a $100,000 settlement with him.

Rose McGowan was added to the blacklist subsequently. The director Robert Rodriguez acknowledged this. By offering her a role in his film Grindhouse, which he was making for a branch of the Weinstein Company, he attempted to get her off the blacklist.

The movie earned excellent reviews from reviewers, but Weinstein “entombed” it, which led to a disastrous box office performance.

Amanda Bynes

Before she decided to ruin her career, young actress Amanda Bynes had a bright future. However, Bynes began encountering legal issues in 2010 after becoming involved in several car accidents. Later, it became clear that Bynes struggled with drug addiction.

Also, Bynes resigned from her position in Hollywood following a string of public breakdowns.

Vince Vaughn

The trajectory of Vince Vaughn’s Hollywood career once appeared to be favorable. Then he began having a run of unsuccessful box office ventures. In the meantime, Vaughn acknowledged that switching around his management team might have contributed to his failures.

During a 2015 interview with British GQ. The actor dismissed his management company and long-term manager in 2008. Vaughn noted that while he liked the new guys and thought they had some good ideas, he didn’t feel the same connection to them as he did to his last team.

If someone is not communicating well, this adjustment may impact their production.

Shia Labeouf

One could claim that Shia’s breakthrough came when he was chosen to play Sam Witwicky in the Michael Bay movie Transformers in 2007. LaBeouf pursued additional film projects after this, including one in which he starred opposite Hollywood icon Brad Pitt.

The performer, however, also began to act oddly. Nevertheless, the controversial actress continues to obtain gigs nowadays.

Lindsay Lohan

As a kid star who appeared in multiple Disney films as the lead, Lindsay Lohan achieved incredible success. Lohan, however, developed into quite a controversial figure as she grew older and transformed into a teen actor.

To begin with, Lohan frequently found herself in legal difficulties. She supposedly also started acting unprofessionally at work. Others also criticized the actress for being “like a spoiled little brat” on the Georgia Rule set.

There are a number of Hollywood Blacklisted Celebrities who were exiled from the industry. Additionally, their names are no longer widely known.

