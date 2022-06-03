14.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, June 3, 2022
Heidi Montag Is pregnant!! Husband Spencer Pratt And Heidi Expecting Their Second Baby!!

On Wednesday morning, Heidi shared the happy news of her pregnancy with UsWeekly. While showing off her pregnant belly, she also informed reporters that she would invite their second child in December.

Though, the 35-year-old Hills Veteran has one issue, named Gunner, who is four years old. Spencer said that it was too difficult for Heidi to have another child as there were several issues that occurred with her but she kept praying for it. They have struggled with fertility for years.  

Are Spencer Pratt And Heidi Montag Together? How Long Did They Wait For The Second Issue?

Heidi Montag said that she is so excited about the news and with the excitement, she doesn’t know who she is worried about, either Gunner or Spencer, or herself. On the show Entertainment Tonight in the year 2019, she said that she and Spencer were struggling to get pregnant and they were working on it.

She tried and waited a while for the news, but she never gave up on it. The reality star also said that the news filled up her heart with happiness as she always felt like something was missing in them. 

In 2008, the couple tied the knot to make their bond stronger. Since that time, Heidi Montag desired to have two children. In the year 2017, the ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ star invited their first child, Gunner. And they shared the news in UsWeekly by saying that it was the hardest and most rewarding experience as they were blessed with a baby boy.

After that, she tried to have another issue so that Gunner could get his siblings and she also said that she heartily wanted to expand their family but, unfortunately, it took so many years to fulfill her dream. 

The Issues About Which Heidi Montag Was Not Able To Conceive 

According to the source, Heidi Montag underwent Hysteroscopic Polypectomy to remove urine polyps. Montag shared the incident of her surgery in a video on social media platforms. Urine polyps are a part of the uterus that is attached to the inner wall of it and benign growth of urine polyps is attached to it.

In 2021, she decided to get surgery to improve the possibility of her pregnancy. Though earlier she was quite nervous, now she is excited. She further informed said that after the surgery she was confused and she prayed.

As the surgery works, it can be assumed that that was the only reason for which she could not get pregnant. After the surgery, she started eating testicles, which used to row, and Pratt himself also ate testicles, but that was not a row. 

Pratt Daddy Crystals said that it was like a roller-coaster for the pair to have the second issue. He continued that Heidi cried a lot but she never gave up. That’s the strength a mother should have. The Hills alum said that there are a lot of women who struggle with the problem and it is not exactly like what people actually assume, it is indeed very hard and personal for a woman.

