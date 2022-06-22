0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has finally revealed the twins by making their first camera debut the previous day. The 22-year-old daughter of Mama June Shannon is officially now a mother of 4 with her husband Joshua Efird.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Introduces Newborn Twins With Family Photo

The couple shared no word about the birth of their new babies which happened in May, a month ago. The shocking picture was uploaded the previous day with the babies along with Lauryn, Joshua, and Alana, Lauryn’s sister who is also named “Honey Boo Boo Thompson”, sitting on a couch.

Lauryn gave birth to the children via C- section on May 19 which made her a mother of 4 in 3 deliveries. The couple is blessed with a baby boy Sylus Ray Efird and a baby girl, Stella Renae Efird. They protected the privacy by not making it a headline for a month after the birth.

The twins were born with a one-year gap from their elder brother Bentley. The duo’s first child was a girl, Ella and in the picture, she has also shared her presence. The snap was an overall family photo featuring the twins in the presence of their parents, two siblings, and their aunt.

Alana has been living with her elder sister, Lauryn since last April. Before she used to live with their mother until the twins’ mom took custody of her this year.

Though the life of Lauryn is no secret since her family show, Mama June: Road to Redemption is aired on screen, she managed to keep the entry of Sylus and Stella a secret from the public. No traces of the babies were seen until the first picture she happened to share out of the blue.

Recently the public got a hint of how the 43-year-old Mama June has adversely related to her daughter’s marriage. Since the marriage has been the top priority for Lauryn, she along with her husband decided to not talk about her mama in the physical presence or absence of the lady. Both mother and husband seem to be in a heated argumentative relationship as they do not appear under the same roof now.

The information on how her mama has made the marriage of her daughter with Joshua turn topsy turvy was shared on the 10th episode of June.

Honey Boo Boo, baby’s aunt has also been the center of attraction when she was rumored to be engaged with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, who is 20 now. The gossip was rooted when the paparazzi noted a diamond ring on the 16-year-old’s finger.

As per the current reports, the so-called engagement ring turned out to be merely just a ring and nothing special regarding the piece of jewelry has taken place and the youngster would not be getting married any sooner, shared a source.

