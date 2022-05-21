Seista Key’s’ Madisson Hausburg Opens Up Emotionally About Her Child’s Death!!

In a heartbreaking Instagram post remembering her kid, the MTV personality said, “My heart and mind still can’t grasp that he’s gone.”

Madisson Hausburg of Siesta Key laments her son’s due day three weeks after stillbirth: ‘So broken and lost.’

Madisson Hausburg Is Mourning The Death Of Her Baby

Madisson Hausburg is mourning the death of her baby Elliot Angel Soto, who died on the day he was supposed to be born.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Siesta Key actress paid a heartfelt homage to her baby, who was stillborn at 37 weeks, with an emotional Instagram post.

We were meant to bring our baby home that day to cuddle and pass around the family. That day would bring him face to face with all of his aunts, uncles, and grandparents. “My family’s very first grandchild,” she wrote beside a photo of her arm with a cursive tattoo of her son’s first name.

“Rather, it’s been three weeks since I gave birth to my sleeping little Angel,” Hausburg continued. “It’s been three weeks since I last held him and kissed his gorgeous, precious cheeks.”

Hausburg posted on Instagram on Dec. 21 that she had delivered Elliot’s stillborn on Dec. 12, along with a photo of a unique remembrance box dedicated to the child.

Madisson and Ish both posted the heartbreaking news on their Instagram profiles, expressing their sadness. On their pages, both stars posted the same photo of their baby’s remembrance box.

On the cover of the box were two photos of their baby, Elliot Angel Soto, as well as a footprint blanket, pillow, and hat. Madisson stated on December 12th that she delivered her son stillborn at 37 weeks.

Hausburg thanked everyone who reached out and expressed sympathy during the difficult time on Saturday. “You have no idea how much it means to us and how much it relieves our loneliness. Stillbirth, miscarriage, and infant loss are all topics that I’m learning more about.”

“I realized my baby stopped moving two months ago, towards the very end of my healthy and uneventful pregnancy,” the Siesta Key star began in the caption of the post, which included a black-and-white photo of the star cuddling Elliot after he was stillborn.

Any parent understands the sorrow Madison and Ish are experiencing right now, and anyone who has gone through something similar knows how tough it is to recover. Whitney Port, star of MTV’s The Hills, has spoken out about her personal miscarriages and artificial pregnancies.

While both circumstances are tragic, expressing them and removing the stigma has aided many women who have gone through similar situations. The couple will need time to absorb their emotions and recuperate from their tragic loss, but they will be showered with affection from Siesta Key supporters during this difficult time.

Hausburg married former “Siesta Key” producer Ismael “Ish” Soto in October 2021, just two months after the couple revealed their pregnancy, following their 2020 engagement.

Last season, the couple’s relationship was a major narrative point, with Hausburg’s family first objecting to their 20-year age gap. Friends and family eventually warmed up to Soto, and Hausburg’s father gave them permission to live together in Los Angeles.