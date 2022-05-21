An Naked Female Protester Crashes The Red Carpet At Cannes Film Festival 

An activist was not allowed to attend the premiere of George Miller’s film Three Thousand Years of Longing on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Friday. It appeared that the anonymous activist was participating in a demonstration against the sexual violence that has been committed against women in Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict with Russia. She is said to have jumped onto the carpet, removed all of her clothing, and then started screaming while she was on her knees in front of the photographers. According to these first-hand accounts. The activist had body paint all over her that depicted the Ukrainian flag and the phrase “Stop Raping Us” written across her chest. In addition to having the word “SCUM” written across her back, the protester also had red paint that looked like blood smeared across her stomach and thighs. The protester was then removed from the red carpet by security guards who had rushed to the scene.

Eyewitnesses told the media outlets that the woman took off all of her clothing as she fell to her knees and screamed in front of the photographers who had gathered. This information was included in the reports that were published. The officers were seen running over to her and covering her with a coat as soon as they arrived. The stunt brought a momentary halt to the procession of guests dressed for the evening, among whom were Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.



She had painted the words “Stop Raping Us” across her chest and abdomen using paint in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and had covered her entire body in the paint. Additionally, the woman appeared to have blood-red paint covering her lower back and legs, and the word “SCUM” was written on her back. The occurrence took place on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing,’ which was directed by George Miller and starred Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

There have been numerous reports of Russian soldiers raping Ukrainian civilians ever since the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. These reports have been widespread. Last month, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that investigators had received reports of “hundreds of cases of rape” in areas that had previously been occupied by Russian troops. These reports included sexual assaults on children as young as three years old.