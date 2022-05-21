“Armageddon Time” Surprise Cameo Features Jessica Chastain as Maryanne Trump

In a moment originally written for Cate Blanchett, the Oscar winner plays Donald Trump’s sister.

Jessica Chastain Appears In A Surprise Cameo In ‘Armageddon Time’

“Armageddon Time” was already one of the most eagerly anticipated films at the Cannes Film Festival, but the audience was treated to an unexpected appearance.

The Latest Autobiographical Film By James Gray

Jessica Chastain‘s Oscar-winning performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Maryanne Trump, former President Donald Trump’s sister, plays Trump in the film.

Chastain plays a minor yet effective role.

She appears as Maryanne Trump, a guest lecturer at an austere private school where the film’s young protagonist, Paul (Banks Repeta), matriculates in the middle of the film.

In a Phyllis Schlafly-style beehive, she lectures the wealthy boys and girls about the need for ambition.

In the 1970s, Trump worked as a United States Attorney in New Jersey, and in 1983, President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. In 1999, she was appointed to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cate Blanchett was supposed to play Maryanne Trump, according to Grey, who told Screen Daily in 2021.

Grey explained, “She’s only in there for three days, she’s doing me a favor.” “She has an extremely long speech to give, and it’s going to steal the show.” I did my best to replicate the original speech from memory.”

While Chastain’s entrance is unexpected, the inclusion of the monologue is in keeping with the tone of the picture. Much of “Armageddon Time” is on the flaws in those Reagan-era principles, as well as the disparities Gray believes they contributed to.

“Armageddon Time,” set in the early 1980s, is rife with “greed is good” conservatism and includes glimpses of Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign.

It’s unclear why Blanchett was unable to perform the role, although Chastain and Hathaway are good friends. “Moms’ Intuition,” a psychological thriller starring the two girls, was just picked up by Neon and will begin filming on May 25.

