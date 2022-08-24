0 SHARES Share Tweet

Naomi Campbell was born on May 22, 1970, in Streatham, South London, to Jamaican dancer Valerie Morris. Since her mother was a modern dancer, Naomi Campbell spent her formative years in Rome.

In 2007, Naomi Campbell strolled down the catwalk at Versailles for Dior’s 60th-anniversary fashion show.

In March 2013, Naomi Campbell graced the cover of the first issue of Numéro Russia. Campbell has dabbled in reality television with the launch of The Face’s modeling competition and its many international spinoffs.

Many charitable causes have Naomi Campbell’s backing. The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund was the beneficiary of a fashion show hosted by Naomi Campbell for Versace in 1998.

Naomi Campbell checked into rehab in 1999 to address her alcohol and cocaine abuse over the previous five years.

Naomi Campbell Net Worth

Naomi Campbell is a well-known British model and actress who has established a reputation for herself all over the globe. She was just 15 years old when she was found, and today she is one of the supermodels who has earned the most money throughout history.

Even though she had been consistently working since the late 1980s, her fame reached its pinnacle in the 1990s. Campbell is a performer as well as a humanitarian, having published an R&B-pop album, appeared in films, and starred in television programs.

Naomi Campbell reportedly has a wealth of $80 million, according to several reports. Naomi Campbell is a native of the United Kingdom, and in addition to being a model, actress, and singer, she is also an entrepreneur.

Naomi Campbell Early Life

Campbell, Naomi Elaine, was born on May 22, 1970, in Streatham, South London. He left Valerie when she was pregnant with Naomi; therefore, Naomi has never known him. Dancer Valerie Morris hailed from Jamaica.

Naomi took her stepfather’s surname when her mother remarried, and in 1985, her half-sister Valerie gave birth to a son, Pierre.

Campbell was born to an Afro-Jamaican mother and a Chinese-Jamaican paternal grandmother. Naomi spent time as a child in Rome, where her mother was a dancer, before moving to London to study at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and the Barbara Speake Stage School (where she studied ballet).

Naomi Campbell Career

Naomi had her first music video appearance at age 7 in Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” video, and at age 12, she danced to “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” by Culture Club.

Campbell, who was discovered by Beth Boldt, the director of the Synchro Model Agency, when she was window shopping in Covent Garden when she was 15 years old, began her modeling career shortly after.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she was one of the top three models in the world and was recognized as one of the first “supermodels” together with five other models. More than 500 magazines have featured Naomi, and she was the first black model to grace the covers of French, British, and Time periodicals.

She has music videos for artists including Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Madonna, George Michael, and many more. She debuted her online series “No Filter with Naomi” on YouTube in the spring of 2020.

Campbell began working with Cosmopolitan Cosmetics on a line of perfumes for ladies in 1999, and since then, 25 different fragrances have been released. As of 2019, Campbell has been featured in ad campaigns for NARS Cosmetics, which marks her debut in the beauty industry.

Naomi Campbell Personal Life/Relationships

In addition to boxer Mike Tyson and actor Robert DeNiro, Naomi has also dated actor Robert De Niro and Russian businessman Vladislav Doronin.

She was engaged to Adam Clayton of U2 from 1993 to ’94 and Flavio Briatore, the head of Formula One racing, from ’98 until ’03. Louis C. Camilleri, an Egyptian millionaire, is reportedly Campbell’s boyfriend as of 2017.

When Campbell battled cocaine and alcohol addiction in 1999, he decided to get help. Naomi filed a lawsuit against the “Daily Mirror” in 2002 for breach of confidentiality after the publication of a photograph showing her leaving a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

Naomi Campbell Real Estate, Automobiles Owned/Private Jet

When Vladislav Doronin and Campbell were dating, he built her a £109 million sci-fi mansion in Moscow; when they split up, he put it up for sale for £78 million.

Doronin also gave Naomi a 25-bedroom vacation home on Turkey’s Cleopatra Island as a birthday present; the residence is an eco-friendly construction designed to resemble the Egyptian Eye of Horus, thus the name “Eco-House Horus.”

Campbell made a profit of $500,000 on the resale of a Manhattan duplex he bought in 2005 for $4 million.

