Russell Carrington Wilson is a household name in the United States, thanks to his fame as a star athlete. Wilson entered this world in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 29, 1988. Russell Wilson grew up in Virginia with his sibling. His father is a lawyer, and his mother works in the field of nursing administration. As a young boy, Wilson, his father, and his brother started playing football together. His first real competition was when he was in the sixth grade. His dad was a sports fanatic, too, particularly a baseball and football fan.

Sadly, his father died away in 2010 due to complications from diabetes. Both of his siblings have jobs related to sports. On July 31, 2015, Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks agreed on an $87.6 million contract. The agreement contained a $60 million guarantee and a $31 million signing bonus. For the 2016 season, his base salary was $12.34 million; for the 2017 season, it was $12.6 million; for the 2018 season, it was $15.5 million; and for the 2019 season, it will be $17 million.

Russell Wilson Early Life

Russell Wilson was raised in Richmond, Virginia, throughout his formative years, despite being born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 29, 1988. Even before he started kindergarten, he, his father, and his brother played football together. It continued even after he started kindergarten.

He was named to the all-district, all-regional, and all-state football teams during his senior year of high school, receiving the Conference Player of the Year award and being selected for the all-state squad. He also won the award for best player in the conference. He was the subject of a feature in Sports Illustrated during his senior year. In addition, he was a star on his high school baseball and basketball teams, where he achieved an exceptional level.

Russell Wilson Career Beginnings

Wilson turned down the offer to attend North Carolina State instead. Despite his outstanding performance on the football field at North Carolina State, Russell was never invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. Then, to no one’s surprise, he announced that he wanted to be a professional baseball player. In 2011, Russell showed up to spring training with the Colorado Rockies.

Full Name Russell Carrington Wilson Popular Name Russell Wilson Born On November 28, 1988 Age 33 Networth $165 million Spouse Ashton Meem (m.2012-2014), Ciara (m. 2016) Gender Male Nationality American Height 1.80m Weight 98 kg Eye color Black Hair Color Black

The following two summers, Russell played minor league baseball, where he fared as well as you’d expect. He transferred to the University of Wisconsin–Madison and stayed there for an extra year. Wilson set the FBS record for passing efficiency in a single season in 2011, leading his team to a Big Ten title and a 2012 Rose Bowl victory against the Oregon Ducks.

Russell Wilson’s Net Worth

Russell Wilson, who plays American football professionally in the United States, has accumulated a net worth of $165 million throughout his career. The Seattle Seahawks were Russell Wilson’s team from 2012 until the end of his career in 2021. In the offseason leading up to the 2022 campaign, he moved to the Broncos. He has previously participated in and won one of the Super Bowls throughout his career.

He has one of the highest salaries of any athlete in the world. His yearly remuneration of $35 million is far more than any other position since he is the quarterback in the NFL who earns the most money. Russell Wilson’s various endeavors brought in a combined amount of $90,000,000.00 for him between June 2018 and June 2019.

Russell Wilson’s Personal Life

Wilson and Meem first crossed paths while attending high school together in Richmond. While he went to North Carolina State to play football, she went to Georgia and became a star student at UGA. In 2010, she followed Wilson to his new home in Wisconsin. The wedding happened in January 2012, and the divorce was completed in April 2014. They parted ways on good terms and are no longer together.

Wilson began dating the singer Ciara in early 2015. They decided to wait to have children until they were married. In the middle of March 2016, they announced their impending nuptials to the world. They tied the knot at an English castle on July 6, 2016.

Russell Wilson Real Estate

In 2015, Wilson spent $6.7 million on a waterfront mansion in Bellevue, Washington. It has been on the market since 2010 and is a Lake Washington waterfront property. It was constructed in 2008; therefore, it is pretty new.

The two-story, 10,700-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and six and a half baths, and it sits on about two-thirds of an acre in size, providing views of Lake Washington, downtown Seattle, and the surrounding mountain ranges. There are five fireplaces, skylights, a walk-in pantry, and a wine cellar. In April of 2022, Russell listed his mansion for $28 million.

