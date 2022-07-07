0 SHARES Share Tweet

After the Balenciaga show on July 6, Kim Kardashian stole the show at the Balenciaga after-party, where she partied till the wee hours of the morning. The 41-year-old star of the Kardashians wore a floor-length gown with a mock neck and long sleeves adorned with black sparkles. Flowing down her back and shoulders was Kim’s beautiful golden hair. Black sunglasses and a tiny black clutch complete her look.

At The Balenciaga Party, Kim Kardashian Dazzled In A Black Sequin Gown!

After Kim walked the runway in a surprise appearance, she described it as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.” We had a great time.” “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,”.

After a reporter asked her if she felt at ease, she said, “It was a tremendous, nervous energy.” Black skin-tight dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline was worn by her during the walk. It was a sleek ponytail with two strands of platinum blonde hair framing her face. In addition to Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, and Bella Hadid walked Balenciaga’s runway.

North West, Kim’s 9-year-old daughter with ex-husband Kanye West, accompanied her to Paris Fashion Week. Despite the fact that she was merely a bystander, North managed to steal the show while out and about in the City of Lights with her mother by addressing the paparazzi swarming them.

As a crowd of eager photographers gathered around them, she inquired, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” she asked. Wearing ripped-up baggy jeans, big boots, and a band shirt, North looked dirty and cool. Black velvet jumpsuit with plunging V-neckline worn by SKIMS founder.

On July 5, the famed mother-daughter combo was spotted strolling the streets of Paris in yet another black ensemble. A Balenciaga bodysuit with an oversized Speed Hunters print on the front and an equally eye-catching cross-over back pattern on the other side made Kim Kardashian look like a true fashionista at the event.

She wore the bodysuit with black Balenciaga leggings underneath and pointed black heels to complete the ensemble.

For the second time this week, North was spotted holding her famous mother’s hands while sporting an edgy attire that included platform boots, an oversized blazer, and some loose black leggings. There is no doubt that North has a keen sense of style at such a young age.

Kim Kardashian famously lost 16 pounds in two weeks in order to wear Marilyn Monroe’s birthday party outfit to the Met Ball in 1962.