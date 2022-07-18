22.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, July 18, 2022
HomeEntertainmentRoger Waters Claims He Is "Considerably More Important" Than Drake And The...
Entertainment

Roger Waters Claims He Is “Considerably More Important” Than Drake And The Weeknd

By: Nancy Erin

Date:

spot_img

George Roger Waters, an English musician, singer-songwriter, and composer, co-founded the popular rock band ‘Pink Floyd’ in 1965. Waters served as the bassist, but as a member, Syd Barrett(singer and songwriter) left the band. Waters became the lyricist, co-lead vocalist, idea leader, and infrequent rhythm guitarist until 1983. 

The Pink Floyd frontman, who left the team in 1985, got into some legal controversies with the band’s name and material, which were settled out of court in 1987. The 78-year-old artist has recently given an interview where he opens up about some of his celebrity feuds. He has been going viral in the media due to some of his comments made in the interview about other artists.

Roger Waters, A Member Of Pink Floyd, Says That He Is “Far, Far More Important” Than Drake And The Weeknd

Waters is currently working on his tour, This Is Not a Drill, held in Canada and the U.S. The interview was conducted by a Canadian newspaper that came to review the event. While speaking about the evening, he was complaining about the media, which never gave any importance to him rather than any other artist.

Roger Waters Claims He Is More Important

On the same day as Waters’s concert, Canadian singer The Weekend also organized his concert, which attracted most of the media but later got canceled due to Roger’s outrage that caused media and internet issues all over the country. 

In the interview, the Pink Floyd artist noted that he is not given any importance by the media even though he held a concert in Canada. He was of the opinion that he was far, far more important than the Canadian musicians The Weekend and Drake. The artist said this as his show received less media coverage than that of Weekend’s Toronto concert. 

Waters declared that he was not aware of who Weekend was as he has never listened to music much lately. He said that he had heard about him(Weekend) as a big act from others. He even wished him luck, adding that the weekend had nothing against him. Weekend’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ stadium tour was scheduled on the same day as one of Water’s shows, which caused the issues.  

‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ artist not only dissed Weekend but even dissed Drake, the Toronto Icon. He said that, with all due respect to any of the artists mentioned, he himself is far more important than any of them, even if they have achieved billions of streams. He even added that there are things going on that are fundamentally important to all their lives.  

After the interview went viral, several supporters of the artist commended in response to his comments that they love Roger Waters and Pink Floyd, which were many of their all-time favorite bands, but his comment on other artists felt like an old man yelling at clouds. Some others said that Waters has done something good at a good age, and now it is time for him to step down.  

Drake and Weekend are some of the best artists in Hollywood who have created a mark for themselves. Drake won 4 Grammys, approximately 67 million monthly Spotify listeners, and 11 of his tracks achieved the number one position in the Billboard Hot 100. While Last Weekend’s Blinding Lights marked a great position in the Billboard Hot 100 Songs of All Time. He received 4 Grammys and has a minimum of 67 million Spotify listeners monthly. 

When compared with them, Water achieved a UK single, six No.1 albums in the UK, and received a Grammy with his band, Pink Floyd. Being a solo artist, he has a minimum of 555,000 Spotify listeners monthly.  

Read More

Tom Cruise Delights Royal Force Air Of UK By Posing For Pics

Latest stories

Must Read

Kelly Rowland Reacts To Viral Video Of Sesame Street Puppet Ignoring Black Girls

Celebrity Rachel Olivia - 0
Sesame Place is being criticized right after a character acknowledged white children and badly omitted two little black girls. America will never be out...
Read more

Nicole Williams Reveals Baby Bump While Walking In Runway

Entertainment Rachel Olivia - 0
Nicole Williams is in the pudding club! The model, Nicole Williams, 34, made a jaw-dropping ramp walk on the Miami Swim Week runway, revealing her...
Read more
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  
Previous articleNicole Williams Reveals Baby Bump While Walking In Runway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Kelly Rowland Reacts To Viral Video Of Sesame Street Puppet Ignoring Black Girls

Celebrity 0
Sesame Place is being criticized right after a character...

Nicole Williams Reveals Baby Bump While Walking In Runway

Entertainment 0
Nicole Williams is in the pudding club! The model, Nicole...

Kate Bosworth Files For Divorce After Long Years Relation With Michael Polish

Celebrity 0
Catherine Anne Bosworth, renowned by her name Kate Bosworth,...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN