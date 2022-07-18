0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nicole Williams is in the pudding club!

The model, Nicole Williams, 34, made a jaw-dropping ramp walk on the Miami Swim Week runway, revealing her baby bump to the row-filled audience.

In the Sports Illustrated Fashion walk, the WAGS star put on a black swimsuit topped with a grey long garment tied to her waist.

In the middle of the runway, she pulled the tie and released the bump that confirmed the expectancy of the model who is the wife of Larry English, the National Football League player.

Nicole Williams Reveals Baby Bump While Walking In Runway

The black-haired model accessorized her bikini look with a see-through robe which when she untied welcomed her husband, English,36, who hopped onto the stage in the middle of her catwalk and planted a sweet peck on the bump.

The baron explained the whole incident that happened on the runway on her Instagram story sharing the previous catwalk she did on the stage with the name Rookie 2023 hanging on her shoulder.

Williams wore a golden see-through translucent one piece of which she shared a snap to her Instagram and wrote about how she was trying to hide her snowball belly.

Following that, the upcoming mama shared a slew of pictures in a black and white tone, in which she paused to pose with her long-time beau, English.

Sharing the correct picture that revealed her growing belly, the Canadian model wrote that she was looking for a pitch-perfect caption to make the happy revelation, however, the beauty added that a picture can talk boundless rather than words.

The Surprise Was Unleashed When She Hinted About Baby English’s Arrival

The beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian, 41, commented congratulating her friend Nik. Also, Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, 35, expressed his joy and hailed her.

The American fashion influencer, Olivia Culpo, was also noted wishing Willaims on her happiness announcement.

The loving couple had already mentioned looking forward to growing their family and adding children of their own.

Williams shared that she along with the former NFL player was planning to have the mini Nicoles and Larrys sooner, however, their plan got delayed to 2022 to establish.

The 34-year-old Canadian beauty met her prince charming in 2011 and tied the knot 6 years later with the presence of 220 dear and near ones in Laguna Beach. In a recent interview with Willaims

she recalled her wedding as great as it is and said that she cannot believe that time has passed tremendously ever since she said Yes to English, the love of her life.

The 2017 marriage is still remaining that pure and strong and the pair has remained lowkey with their love relationship, gaining no unnecessary attraction for null dramas.

