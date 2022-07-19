0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman may soon tie the knots, sources said. Yes, you read it right, Bella Hadid’s boyfriend is planning to propose to her this year.

In addition, the source also talked about the couple that they both are happy together. They are serious with their relationship, and everything is going very well between them. They are so in love with each other.

Will Bella Hadid And Beau Marc Kalman Get Engaged Soon?

The source further said that Kalman is deciding to propose to Hadid in the fall. They have already talked about getting engaged and having their wedding in California.

Though the couple has been spotted together many times, they like to keep their relationship private.

Hadid shared her thoughts in an interview, she thinks that’s why things have been able to last because she kept everything private.

She said, “When you give other people power to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it.”

The model has been in her previous relationship with singer The Weeknd on and off for several years.

Hadid found a stable relationship with Marc Kalman, the art director. And in July 2021, they confirmed their relationship. But the couple has been rumored to have been together since 2020.

The private couple has been on vacation and attended Paris Fashion week and various events together after going public.

The parents of Bella Hadid met Kalman at Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid‘s 27th birthday party in New York City.

The source also informed that the Hadid family loves Marc, and the Kalman family loves Bella. They find Bella so sweet, down-to-earth, and genuine.

Marc Kalman

The art director has become recognizable in the art industry and fashion by working with the A-list set for quite some time.

In recent years he has collaborated with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and with several fashion brands. Kalman and his artistic partner created album artwork and branding for Scott. He has created logo art for name brands such as MADE Fashion Week, KNG, and the eyewear brand Smoke x Mirrors.

He has also worked as a ‘fashion assistant’ for publications like the New York Times and T magazine.

If you are searching for his Instagram account then you would know that his Instagram account is private so, you can not see any photo unless he allows you to.

Despite keeping her relationship completely private, Hadid shares some pictures of her relationship with Kalman on Instagram.

In the first photo, Bella posted in which she was cuddled up to Kalman, but she deleted it later.

The model also shared a sweet photo of them kissing earlier this month on 3 July. The pair were also wearing outfits complimenting each other’s outfits. Hadid was wearing a denim mini skirt and chunky trainers while Kalman was in jeans and Dr. Martens.

On May 10, Bella posted their cute pictures on her Instagram story with a short and sweet message to mark Kalman’s birthday.

Later, the couple was spotted enjoying ice cream together on that day.

