Tom Cruise Delights Royal Force Air Of UK By Posing For Pics

Tom Cruise, 60, attended the world-class celebration of aviation, Royal International Air Tattoo on Saturday, in the United States. The military, stunt pilots, and the versatile actor got together for the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force which displayed a mind-blowing aircraft show by pilots worldwide.

The event was conducted from the current standby airfield, RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, which is also the Royal Air Force station. An RAF police officer shared a picture clicked by himself that portrayed the bond between Tom Cruise and the airforce.

Tom Cruise Satisfies Royal Air Force By Posing For Photos ‘We’ ve Got A New Wingman’

On the ground, the team aviation was seen on both sides of the actor, who was wearing a dark blue suit, paired with aviation sunglasses. The A-lister posed among the officers wearing orange wear uniforms in front of the helicopter.

Referring to the actor, Red Arrows, the Royal Airforce Aerobatic team, took to Twitter stating that the Maverick has joined their team of Red Arrows at the Royal International Air tattoo to talk about Top Gun, his 2022 aviation movie, and also about general aviation and teamwork. The team added three hashtags along with their captions #TopGun, #Maverick, and #RedArrows.

Another caption wrote about the need for an iconic picture of the Red Arrows aviation team with the epic actor, on the auspicious occasion of the day of air tattoo with the RAF police.

The trick flying famous stunt plane flyers, penned at the beginning of their brief caption about their excitement in getting a new wingman to their splendid sporting team.

Paul Atherton, Chief Executive of the RAF Charitable Trust Enterprise disclosed to the media that the entire meeting between the world of aviation and Tom Cruise was planned to have been kept a secret but they failed since such things cannot be kept wrapped for the excitement it contained was boundless.

Tom Cruise Revealing About His Experiences

Atherton also said that aviation-oriented movies like Top Gun and Cruise’s eternal love for aircraft have enabled the profession of aviation to take a huge name amongst the youngsters, which will probably lead their future into good.

In a recent exclusive interview with Tom Cruise, she was asked an ironic question by the host of whether he has ever been caught by the cop who confronted about the need for speed to him, to which one of the world’s highest-paid actor replied that never have ever such a thing has happened to him, however, he displayed his desire on someday the cop saying those exact thing to him.

We’ve got a new wingman….

Today, Maverick joined the Red Arrows! Epic to meet @TomCruise at the Royal International Air Tattoo and to speak about aviation, teamwork and Top Gun.#TopGun#Maverick#RedArrows pic.twitter.com/VqIVVGzDva — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 16, 2022

In the Top Gun special interview, Cruise opened up about him spending quality time in the helicopter and motorcycles, racing. He also admitted that sometimes he gets fast or sometimes not.

Looking back on the heroism of the Top Gun actor, he not only wore an aircraft role for the movie alone but Cruise also went to take the original pilot license in 1994 after the release of Top Gun in 1986. Pete Maverick Mitcher, the US Navy Pilot, however, does not seem like a fictional character, since the actor, 60 is, in reality, a pilot himself.

