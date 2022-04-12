Ranker Who Lives A Second Time Chapter 115: What Is Behind The Gate?

The wait is over. For all the fans who have been desperately waiting for the release of the final chapter of the Second Life Ranker, there is a good piece of news for you. This chapter is finally going to be released very soon. The production team has recently made this announcement.

Ranker Who Lives A Second Time Chapter 115 Release Date

The release of the new chapter is likely to add new dimensions to the storyline. The last chapter was able to end somewhere around the fact that the team was able to pass the Golden Gudgel.

But, it is not only about this destination. It is much more beyond that, and the new chapter is likely to explore all the news set of emotions and adventure which would be in the position to add the required thrill in the life.

The upcoming course of action

The new chapter is expected to unravel the findings behind the door opened in the previous chapter. In addition, it is essential to mention that the last chapter was able to leave a lot of loopholes in the story. The fans have been desperately waiting for all the unanswered questions.

They expect the answer to the fundamental question when Yeon found it impossible to enter the door by any means; how was the subtle push by yet another teammate able to break through the existing setup. This is only one of the many loopholes and unanswered questions that the upcoming chapter is expected to answer.

Flashbacks

Chapter 114 was also able to end with many twists and turns. While it opened with the God of Hunting and its introduction, it concluded somewhere with the door opening in the most unexpected way and by the most unexpected means. The show revolved around the interplay of power, love, anger, and madness to do the unexpected.

The latest and the upcoming chapter would also lay down a sufficient amount of attention on Victoria and Rebecca. These two women have been judged to be very sneaky, but soon after, a new factor is unraveled in the latest and the upcoming chapter. All of these findings are going to change the course which has been established in the previous chapters.

Release date

So basically, the new chapter will be released on 14 April 2022. This has created a tremendous amount of excitement in the people. They have been in a fix to allow or deny themselves the permission to do anything or speculate anything, which could create false hopes amongst the fans.

Conclusion

The producers have requested not to engage in the negative representation at any cost. That is why it becomes essential to prevent yourself from doing guesswork until and unless the latest promo is not released.

With all this being expected, it is essential to understand the popularity of anime relationships in the country of Japan. However, it is not only restricted to that country but is gaining a tremendous amount of popularity in the towns to come.

This will create a massive amount of havoc that might not be there anywhere else. This is the best type of engagement that the audience could have ever asked for.

