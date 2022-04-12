Season 3 of The Boys will be available on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022. We’ve eagerly expected the launch date for the next seasons of a hit anti-superhero series for a long time. Still, we now know when we can see it, which implies we’re only six months away from ever seeing our cherished anti-heroes again.

Homelander (Antony Starr) and his superheroes shall return in Season 3 of The Boys, which will air in June 2021. But first, the first spin-off series will be released: The Boys: Diabolical is an animation anthology series set in The Boys universe.

The Boys Season 3 Trailer Has Dropped, And It’s Explosive

There's no indication yet on whether we can expect further spin-offs like this one, but for the time being, we're comfortable knowing that more from The Boys are on the way.

The Boys season 3 is officially in production, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed. It’s been a while since we’ve seen the titular superhero-hating crew, with the second season in September 2020. It was a hit, too: according to Nielsen, it became the most-watched original series ever for the streaming service within its first month of release.

With The Boys cast and crew heading back to work, here's everything you need to know about season 3, including when it'll arrive on Prime Video, who's returning from the previous two seasons, and what we can expect from its story.

Who’s Returning for The Boys Season 3?

Season 2 of The Boys is returning for a third season, and it appears like fans of the show may be in for a few more surprises! The Boys is a satirical action film about a CIA special force tasked with bringing down a bunch of renegade superheroes who have taken over the planet. But they aren’t just ordinary superheroes: they’re former military personnel who have developed into superbeings as a result of low-level radiation exposure. The question is whether or not the squad will be able to defeat their foes.

Because episode 4 is named “A Clean Escape,” it’s reasonable to assume they’ll run into some further difficulties while at sea. You can also watch all of The Boys seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix right now if you want to stay up with what happens next!

Even More Character Details Released

“The original badass is Soldier Boy,” said costume designer Laura Jean Shannon. “Our intention was to bring attention to a bygone age of bravado and tenacity. We dived deeply into baking in an all-American quality founded in a military soldier’s pragmatism with a big dose of old-school cowboy swagger, thanks to that background. We knew the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops, as well as a John Wayne attitude, and thankfully, Jensen Ackles fits the bill.”

Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will portray Gunpowder, Blue Hawk (who you can also see above), and Supersonic, respectively, in the new Supes. Crimson Countess will be played by Laurie Holden from The Walking Dead.

