Matt Smith Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life!

Hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, which details the civil war between House Targaryen factions, has finally been released.

The prequel didn’t waste any time getting right into it; just minutes into its run, fans were treated to one of the franchise’s iconic sex scenes—featuring Matt Smith, no less.

Matt Smith is an English actor and director best known for his role as the Eleventh Doctor on the British TV series “Doctor Who” (2010-2014). In addition, matt has appeared in the films “Terminator Genisys” (2015), “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” (2016), “Mapplethorpe” (2018), “And last Night in Soho” (2021), and “Morbius” (2022).

Matt Smith Net Worth

Matt Smith, alias Daemon Targaryen is worth $9 million. He has a yearly salary of $1.44 million. In addition to his thriving profession as a Hollywood actor, Smith also credits his fortune to wise stock investments and extensive real estate holdings.

He amassed his $2 million fortune while working with Danny Foster, The Eleventh Doctor. In addition to the director, the actor is wealthy and enjoys driving expensive cars.

Smith is the proud owner of a gorgeous Vauxhall Corsa worth $30,000. Depending on the model, Vauxhall Corsas may reach speeds of 93 to 129 miles per hour!

Matt Smith Early Life

In Northampton, England, on October 28, 1982, Matthew Robert Smith was born. Matt Smith is the son of David, Lynne Smith, and his sister, Laura Jayne. Smith attended Northampton School for Boys and played for Nottingham Forest, Northampton Town, and Leicester City’s youth teams. Unfortunately, matt retired from football due to spondylolysis.

Leigh Killick, Smith’s cousin, signed him up for school performances without his permission. Matt first hesitated to participate, but after playing Juror 10 in production, Killick persuaded him to join London’s National Youth Theatre.

Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in Creative Writing and Drama from the University of East Anglia in Norwich in 2005.

He appeared in “Murder in the Cathedral” as a member of the National Youth Theatre, which drew the notice of an agent and led to his first professional acting employment in the plays “On the Shore of the Wide World” and “Fresh Kills.”

During his final year at the University of East Anglia, Matt attempted to agree with the institution that would allow him to graduate without attending classes.

Date Of Birth 28 October 1982 Age 38 years Profession Actor, Director Height 6 ft(1.83m) Weight 73 kg Nationality British Net Worth $9 million

Matt Smith Career

Smith made his television debut as Jim Taylor in the 2006 BBC One film “The Ruby in the Smoke,” which he reprised in 2007’s “The Shadow in the North.” He also appeared as Danny Foster in the BBC Two drama “Party Animals” that year, as well as a guest star on “Secret Diary of a Call Girl.”

Matt made his film debut in the 2008 picture “In Bruges.”However, his portions weren’t included in the final cut. In 2009, he acted as DS Dan Twentyman in the BBC Two crime thriller “Moses Jones,” and in 2010, he appeared in the film “Womb.”

Smith played the Eleventh Doctor on the BBC One science-fiction program “Doctor Who” from 2010 to 2014, making him the youngest actor to play the character.

Matt portrayed the Eleventh Doctor in 54 episodes of the show, as well as in the 2013 television movie “An Adventure in Space and Time.” Smith performed in the films “Christopher and His Kind” (2011) and “Lost River” (2014) before playing Skynet / The T-5000 in 2015’s “Terminator Genisys” which made $440.6 million at the box office.

Matt first appeared as Parson William Collins in “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” in 2016 and then began playing Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on “The Crown,” for which he received a Primetime Emmy nod.

Smith then appeared in the films “Official Secrets” (2019), “His House” (2020), and “The Forgiven” (2021). He co-starred with Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Terence Stamp in the 2021 psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho,” which received a BAFTA Award nomination for Outstanding British Film.

In 2022, he co-starred with Jared Leto as Milo Morbius in the Marvel film “Morbius.” Matt was initially cast as Loxias Crown / Hunger in “Morbius,” a Spider-Man Universe spin-off movie. Still, the role was switched to a character who is Morbius’ surrogate brother and is only partially inspired by Crown.

Matt Smith Personal Life

Matt dated Brazilian actress/singer Mayana Moura from 2008 to 2009, then from 2010 to 2014, he was in an on-again, off-again fling with Daisy Lowe.

From 2014 through 2019, Smith was romantically linked to Lily James, his “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” co-star. They supposedly reconnected in 2020 and shared the COVID-19 lockdown, ultimately splitting up again.

Matt has claimed he is an atheist. He is also an ardent supporter of the Blackburn Rovers Football Association. Moreover, Smith was featured among the “50 Best-Dressed British Men” in 2015 by “GQ” publication!

