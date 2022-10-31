PS2 Horror Games: 15 Best Forgotten Games!

With the PlayStation 5, video games moved into extremely high-definition resolution, but players should still consider earlier games. On the contrary, it’s a good opportunity to play some excellent horror games now that Halloween has arrived, and there are certain PS2 titles that many fans may still need to remember.

When the PS2 came out, the horror gaming market was truly booming, thanks to titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill that gave rise to some fresh concepts for terrifying players of all ages. Although the graphics are less fantastic than those on the PS5. The tales are always more significant and there is much to adore.

When returning to find some forgotten titles from Halloween’s past. Unfortunately, several of these PS2 games, such as the beat them up Chaos Legion, have been forgotten. Even though these games have fallen out of favor, they are nonetheless enjoyable to play again due to their distinctive gameplay concepts.

1. Shadow Hearts Chronicles

Shadow Hearts is a series of PS2 JRPGs set in an alternate history with cosmic terror that follows the 1999 PlayStation 1 forerunner Koudelka. The games, which draw their inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft and Devilman, follow various characters.

As they cope with paranormal incidents connected to real-world historical figures and events. Additionally, the “poor” endings are frequently the official endings in video games. Players should attempt this series if they want to experience a unique style of JRPG.

2. Chaos Legion

Chaos Legion, released in 2003, is primarily a third-person, button-mashing beat-’em-up despite being called such by several critics at the time. The game, created by Capcom, challenges players to battle legions of demonic foes through numerous gothic-inspired levels.

In addition, the player can acquire and call forth magical beings known as “Legions” to assist in battling these powerful hordes.

3. Darkwatch: The West Curse

A unique first-person shooter that blends the spaghetti western and gothic horror genres was released in 2005 under the name Darkwatch: Curse of the West. The game, set in the late 19th century Wild West, centers on an outlaw gunslinger.

Named Jericho Cross, who joins those as mentioned above covert monster-hunting group after unintentionally releasing a vampire lord by the name of Lazarus Malkoth.

4. The Fatal Frame

Fatal Frame has a decent lifespan, with five games total in the series, none of which are subpar. All the games merit a play from serious horror enthusiasts because each offers an intriguing perspective on the horror game genre.

With Fatal Frame on the PS2, the game that started it all is still among the greatest. The game isn’t as frightening as others, but the suspense and dread are palpable, which is essential in many ways.

5. Echo Night: Beyond

Echo Night, a PlayStation exclusive, blended effectively with Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Nevertheless, Echo Night remained a little less well-known than the other two games. While it had a devoted following, it never achieved the popularity of its contemporaries.

However, if you look closely at the third game in the series released on the PlayStation 2, you’ll discover a title that is still enjoyable to play today.

6. The Thing

It is frequently difficult to discover video games that are even close to as good as the original movies. Most of the time, they are money-grabbing attempts to entice movie lovers while providing them with a bad gaming experience.

The main character of the third-person horror survival game, Captain Blake of the Special Forces, explores the space station and unearths more horrors than anyone could have anticipated.

7. The Suffering

The Suffering, a PS2 game released in 2004, was one of the first to embrace the notion that a player’s choices would affect the plot. A person’s decisions will decide their actual course in life rather than letting the story be created for them as they play through.

In this instance, a man on death row is accused of killing his ex-wife and two children, but he does not recall the incident.

8. Cold Fear

Several issues plagued Cold Fear’s release, but its timing was the biggest. It came out shortly after Resident Evil 4, which is unquestionably one of the best games in the series. So it’s unfair that many fans thought it was a duplicate of another game.

In contrast to the RE series, it is forgotten for that reason. In addition, because it takes place aboard a ship in the middle of the ocean at night and there is no way to escape, the game also adds a new dimension to the survival horror genre.

9. The Fear

Before changing its name to Square Enix, Enix was a publisher of video games best known for JRPG series like the Dragon Quest franchise. However, they have published many non-JRPG games, including The Fear, a 2001 FMV game available only in Japan.

Players will become immersed in the game and want to experience all possible endings thanks to the realistic setting, fantastic cinematography, amazing sound design, and innovative gameplay elements.

10. Blood: The Last Vampire

The Yarudora series of six FMV games were created between 1998 and 2000 with assistance from the well-known Japanese animation studio Production I.G.

These visual novels offer hours of gorgeously animated video with choices that lead to more than 20 possible endings rather than just static graphics.

11. Blood+ One Night Kiss

The 2006 action-adventure game Blood+ One Night Kiss, developed by renowned game designer Goichi Suda, popularly known by the nickname Suda51, was released exclusively in Japan and shared the same cel-shaded visual aesthetic as Suda51’s previous cult classic Killer7.

The game takes place after episode seven, on an erroneous day, and is based on the anime series Blood+, an alternate timeline of the original Blood: The Last Vampire.

12. The Phase Paradox

A sci-fi puzzle platformer with some survival horror elements, Phase Paradox, was launched in 2001. Phase Paradox is yet another excellent horror game that was only released in Japan.

But it is a sequel to the 1995 PS1 shooter Philosoma, which received a formal international release.

13. Van Helsing

There are certain licensed games that, despite their negative image, can be excellent. Van Helsing, an action-adventure downloadable game in 2004 based on the action-horror movie of the same name, is one illustration of this.

Similar to the movie, the video game follows the title character as he chases for Dracula to save Anna, a woman whose family has been cursed never to reach heaven until Dracula is dead.

14. Hunter: The Reckoning – Wayward

Hunter: The Reckoning – Wayward is a 2003 hack-and-slash game occurring two years after the 2002 Hunter: The Reckoning game.

It is based on the tabletop RPG Hunter: The Reckoning, a component of the larger World of Darkness environment encompassing games like Vampire: The Masquerade.

15. Primal

The 2003 action adventure Primal is still widely forgotten, although it was recently re-released on the PS4. The protagonist of the game is a 21-year-old lady named Jennifer “Jen” Tate, who sustains serious wounds while attempting to stop her lover Lewis from being abducted by a demonic creature.

When Jen is unconscious, the gargoyle Skree extricates her spirit and takes her on a trip to redeem the universe.

Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales).



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PS4 and PS5! pic.twitter.com/CU9GG853DI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 31, 2022

Read More:

Tales of the Jedi: 10 Jedi Who Should Get Shorts In Season 2!

Sheryl Underwood Shows off 95-pound Weight loss On ‘The Talk’