Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got engaged on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise almost three years ago, but the two are still finalizing the plans for their wedding.

In the beginning, Godwin and Barbour, both 27 years old, put off their nuptials in order to save money for a down payment on a San Diego dream home. While the pair says they’re “back on the wedding planning track,” they aren’t quite on the same page when it comes to everything.

Its Summertime, Here The Couple Hannah Godwin And Dylan Barbour Are Here To Share Summer Hosting Essentials

This is the time of year when the sun shines brightly, the temperature rises, and we all look for fun ways to cool down. A great way to stay cool this season according to Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour of Bachelor Nation, these frozen cocktails are from Daily’s Frozen Cocktails.

Because the brand named Hannah and Dylan as its Co-CEOs of Chill for Summer 2022, we knew we could count on them for some sound advice on summer wardrobe-essentials. After all, we witnessed on Bachelor in Paradise how well these two do in a beach setting.

That’s what Dylan said to E! “With this money, we can’t wait to share it with our fans and followers. New Frozen Cocktails from Daily feature Snow Cone Pouches and Patriotic Poptails, two of our personal favorites.”

It’s been a long time since we’ve been fans of Daily’s and when they told us about their summer campaign urging Americans to express how they chill, we immediately jumped at the chance.”

Their relationship with Daily’s and their ideas for summer munchies, activities, cosmetic items, and hosting staples were shared with E! customers.

‘Bachelor’ Fames Into Real Couples In Life

On Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour were looking for love, but the real paradise began when they met.

In the summer of 2019, Godwin returned to the ABC reality show after being eliminated from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. During Hannah Brown’s 15th season of The Bachelorette, Barbour was one of the men vying for her affections.

In the weeks leading up to the commencement of Paradise, Blake Horstmann, Godwin’s first love interest, visited her hometown to meet her. A friendship was formed between Godwin and Barbour, but he ended up kissing Horstmann many times in front of him.