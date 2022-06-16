After calling out her ex-husband Johnny Depp as an abuser, the last thing that the world expected from the Aquaman actress Amber Heard is her to admit that she still loves Johnny Depp. In a recent interview with Amber Heard, when asked if her statement which was issued on the first day of the defamation lawsuit said that she still has a love for Johnny is true, the Aquaman actress admitted that it is true and she still loves Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard Admits That She Still Loves Johnny Depp!

Amber Heard also admitted that she loved him with all her heart. When asked more about it, Heard said, “I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you’ve just ever loved anyone. It should be easy” Heard also added that she tried everything to make the relationship between her and Depp work but she couldn’t do it.

In the interview, she also reflected upon the events of the defamation lawsuit and said that she has done many things in her life that she regrets and she is not a perfect, good, or likable victim. She also said that she stands by every word that she stated during the trial and that the defamation trial was the most humiliating and horrible thing that she has been through. In the interview, Amber Heard also said that she has taken her right to voice for granted and now she is scared that everything she says or does might be another opportunity for the world to silence her.

Before admitting that she loves Johnny Depp, the first part of the interview was released in which she talked about what she will say to her daughter about the defamation trial once the baby is all grown up. When asked what she would say to her daughter about the lawsuit, She responded that she did the right thing and she did everything to stand up for herself and the truth. On the other hand, Johnny Depp has clearly said that the reason why he went for the defamation lawsuit was for his children who have supported him in everything.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial was a spectacle that millions of people have viewed with utmost interest. The defamation lawsuit trial ran for over six weeks and the trial ended on June 1, 2022. Johnny Depp won the defamation lawsuit and Heard was ordered to pay $ 15 million to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. But as per Virginia law, the actress only had to pay $10 million to her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against Depp and his lawyers. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp started dating in 2011 and got married in 2015 and got officially divorced in 2017. This is Amber Heard’s first interview with the media after losing the defamation lawsuit.

Read More: